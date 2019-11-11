Nation Politics 11 Nov 2019 'Afraid of trut ...
'Afraid of truth': Priyanka Gandhi takes dig at BJP govt over farmers' suicide

PTI
Published Nov 11, 2019, 9:51 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 9:51 am IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the government of "tampering with" and "suppressing" a report on farmer suicides.

She also tagged a media report which claimed that several changes have been made in the latest NCRB report on farmer suicides and for the first time, a list of state-wise figures was not given.

 

"Why are the BJP government people so afraid of the truth? Farmers are continuously committing suicide under the BJP government's rule," Priyanka Gandhi claimed in a tweet.

"Instead of solving the problems of the farmers, the BJP government considered it more appropriate to tamper with and suppress the report on farmer suicides," the Congress general secretary said.

She asked the government to give the right price to the farmers, give them facilities, and give them respect.

Do not render the farmers helpless, strengthen them, she said.

In another tweet, she attacked the government over farmers allegedly not getting the right price for onions.

"What is the plight of farmers under the BJP government? To stop the rising prices of onions, they are being imported, but our farmers do not get the right price for their onions which they have grown with their hard work," she said.

"The farmer is getting Rs 8 per kg of onion and onion is being sold at Rs 100 per kg in the market. What is happening?" she added, and tagged the video of a farmer expressing his plight.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, farmers, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


