BJP drafts 130 charges on K Chandrasekhar Rao

BJP state president Dr K. Laxman (centre) speaks to MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy (right) at BJP State Office, Nampally. MLA G. Kishan Reddy (left) and other leaders were also present during the release of the charge sheet against TRS government. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Saturday released a chargesheet against the TRS accusing caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of failing to fulfil all promises he had made to the people of Telangana state.

TS BJP president Dr K. Laxman said the party had placed the chargesheet in public domain for a trial of the ruling party in the people’s court.

The BJP made more than 130 accusations against Mr Rao in its 11 page chargesheet, ranging from his failure in resolving Dalit issues and unemployment to not constructing 2BHK houses and alleged inefficiency in irrigation, power, health, local bodies, reorganisation of districts, not implementing the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat, Excise, tourism IT/industrial sector and socio-economic and farmers’ issue amongst others.

Dr Laxman said Mr Rao had never gone to the Secretariat and had encouraged defections. He said Mr Rao had not bothered to visit Kondagattu where more than 60 people were killed in a bus accident.

He said Mr Rao had not fulfilled his promise of creating urban infrastructure with specific focus on north Telangana districts of Karimnagar, Warangal and Adilabad.