search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Anti-BJP parties meet on November 22

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOHD ILYAS
Published Nov 11, 2018, 12:32 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 12:32 am IST
Mr Naidu said he had met Mr Rahul Gandhi as part of the effort to protect democracy.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Congress leader and former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot addressing media in Amaravati on Saturday.
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Congress leader and former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot addressing media in Amaravati on Saturday.

Vijayawada: Anti-BJP parties would meet in New Delhi on November 22 to create a common platform and chalk out their future course of action, TD president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who came to the city as an emissary of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Mr Naidu said the endeavour was to bring everybody on board to on the slogan of ‘Save democracy and save the nation’.

 

Replying to questions, Mr Naidu said there were only “two platforms” — BJP and anti-BJP. “Political parties should decide which side they are on. If they don’t join us, it means they are with the BJP,” he said.

Mr Naidu said he had met Mr Rahul Gandhi as part of the effort to protect democracy and would meet Trinamul president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 19 or 20. He said he had met several leaders including Mr Farooq Abdullah, Mr

“I am not expecting anything from this, and it is in the interest of the nation. Save democracy and save the nation is the agenda for us,” Mr Naidu said. Defending joining hands with the Congress, he said, “I am appealing to all parties to forget our issues and to join together for a broader cause.”

He said the Delhi meeting would discuss all issues and chalk out programmes on how to take the movement forward and build an anti-BJP infrastructure.

“Now I have convinced everybody. Everybody is willing to cooperate with us. In this experiment, Congress is the main opposition party. They have more responsibility. We have to acknowledge that,” Mr Naidu said.

Some parties might join them after the Assembly elections in five states and “one or two” might come after the Lok Sabha elections. “Our effort is to bring everybody on board to fight the BJP,” Mr Naidu said.

He held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for present state of affairs in the CBI and the RBI. “The economy is in the doldrums because of the interference of the Centre”. Mr Naidu said the BJP government at the Centre had been resorting to I-T raids on Opposition leaders for political gain.

He said it was clear after two years that demonetisation was a failure. He said the BJP government had claimed that demonetisation would help tap resources and it had failed.

“The common man was inconvenienced by the hasty decision of the BJP government,” he said.

...
Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, aicc president rahul gandhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

95-year-old wakes up during his own funeral in Rajasthan, family shocked

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.
 

Royal Enfield roars into global market with Interceptor, Continental

The Standard variant of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are priced at $5,799 (about Rs 4.21 lakh) and $5,999 (about Rs 4.36 lakh), respectively.
 

ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ton as India beat New Zealand in opener

The hitting was incredible and the sixes unbelievably monstrous, making Harmanpreet Kaur the first Indian woman to record a century in the format and propelling her team to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener. (Photo: PTI)
 

MS Dhoni attends India Cements board meeting, enthrals executives

Dhoni, captain of the city-based cement maker's IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings, holds the post of Vice-President Marketing, in India Cements Ltd. (Photo: PTI)
 

China will have robot news readers ahead

The anchor, modeled on real-life Chinese news reader Qiu Hao and sporting a black suit and red tie, is part of a major push by China to advance its prowess in AI technology, from surveillance equipment to self-driving cars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: 2,800 nominations filed for 230 seats

While BJP has fielded its candidates from all assembly seats, Congress announced candidates from only 229 seats and left one for Sharad Yadav's LJD for the upcoming polls. (Representational image)

Bypoll results prove Opposition alliance can beat BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge

In this file photo, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and PM Narendra Modi share a light moment

Telangana Rashtra Samiti B Forms on November 11

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad HC asks for update on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy probe

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Santoshnagar police seize Rs 68Lakh, total Rs 64 crore

Rajat Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham