Revanth Reddy plays ‘woman card’ to woo voters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Oct 11, 2022, 1:23 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2022, 7:01 am IST
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy campaigns for Congress candidate Palavi Sravanthi at Marriguda in Munugode. (DC)
HYDERABAD: While some political parties may have been using caste and religion cards to secure votes in Munugode, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy is attempting a novel strategy: gender politics.

Revanth Reddy, on his second consecutive day of campaigning on Monday, urged the people to vote for Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi as she was the ideal choice to represent women.

"You have seen how the constituency development efforts of the previous two MLAs failed. They are back in the race, but you ought to give a newcomer and a woman a chance to prove her mettle. I'm hoping that the constituency with 55 per cent women population will vote for her,” he said.

Revanth Reddy challenged BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, a former MLA,  to first make the case for the Palamuru and Dindi projects as a means of resolving the issue in the constituency before making his development argument. "Rajgopal has no right to seek votes here till he convinces leaders in Delhi and clears the air regarding Palamur as a national project and special package for Dindi," he insisted.

He asked the Lambada community leaders to raise their demand with the TRS for the restitution of their lands in Rachakonda. "Until your lands are not returned, you shouldn't vote. Even that so-called hike from 8 to 10 per cent reservation remains doubtful,” he said while referring to the state government orders enhancing reservations for the ST communities from 6 per cent to 10 per cent.   

Earlier in the day, he said that the TRS and the BJP continued to have a covert agreement. "Neither the TRS' ceremonies nor the BJP's rituals are effective in resolving people’s problems. People are aware of their secret friendship. Rather than engaging in dramas, they should focus more on resolving public issues,” he said.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


