Munugode bypoll: TRS urges EC to delete eight 'identical’ symbols

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 11, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2022, 1:19 am IST
HYDERABAD: 'Identical symbols' are back to haunt the TRS ahead of the crucial Munugode Assembly byelection scheduled for November 3.

The TRS on Monday submitted a representation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking deletion of eight symbols from the list of 'free symbols' for the bypoll, saying they had a striking resemblance to the ruling party's car symbol’: camera, chapati roller, doli, road roller, soap dish, television, sewing machine and ship.

The TRS said 'identical symbols' allotted to unrecognised parties and independents in previous elections had drawn more votes than the recognised national parties, clearly indicating that voters presumed that those symbols were of the TRS. It cited the example of the road roller, camera and television symbols allotted to independent candidates in 2018.

The TRS pointed out that the EC had earlier deleted symbols of hat, iron box, truck and auto-rickshaw from the list of 'free symbols'.

"Some more identical symbols such as camera, chapati roller, doli, road roller, soap dish, television, sewing machine and ship have the potential to confuse TRS voters. Because the size of the above symbols shown on EVMs is too small, it has become difficult for illiterate and aged voters, particularly from rural backgrounds to identify the difference between them and the car symbol, they said.

The TRS expressed surprise over EC listing 'road roller' again in the list of 'free symbols' along with the eight ‘identical’ symbols.

