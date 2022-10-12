  
Nation Politics 11 Oct 2022 Munugode by-election ...
Nation, Politics

Munugode by-election: Some partying, some campaign

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Oct 12, 2022, 12:15 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 6:59 am IST
Congress leaders A Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy campaigning in Munugode Assembly constituency (DC)
WARANGAL: When the leaderships of the three main parties -- the ruling TRS, the BJP and the Congress -- are taking the Munugode elections with all its seriousness, the second-rung leaders are taking things easy.

Many of them from Warangal and Karimnagar regions, including party cadres, are visiting Munugode in Nalgonda district as if they are on a picnic.

When the ruling TRS assigned the campaigning duty to its MLAs, MPs, MLCs and chairmen of various corporations including district presidents, the BJP and the Congress appointed state and district-level leaders as the campaign in-charges for several villages and mandals that fall under this assembly segment.

But many leaders are shying away from the campaigning, saying they are busy with their agricultural operations.

The leaders from urban and semi-urban areas including the cadres of three parties are reportedly showing an interest to visit Munugode, more out of an urge to spend some time away from their homes and towns.

The leaders who had experience of participating in the Huzurabad by-election are encouraging others to join them for a visit to Munugode so that they can enjoy life there.

A division president of the ruling TRS from Warangal district confided in Deccan Chronicle that they received orders from their MLAs to visit Munugode for the election campaign for three days. “Some of us had participated in the Huzurabad bypolls. It will be like a tour with friends.”

“Each small group of ‘campaigners’ will be allotted a separate shelter. After having the breakfast, we will participate in the election campaign for a few hours in the morning and then will start our party with biryani and alcohol. It is real fun,” he said.

The leaders from BJP in Karimnagar district, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said they formed a team, hired a vehicle and visited the place allotted to them by the party. “For three to four hours, we will be moving around the area distributing pamphlets and then we will have time for enjoyment.”

A Congress worker from Warangal district told Deccan Chronicle that since both the BJP and TRS parties are ruling parties, they had made better arrangements in the constituency, compared to the Congress. “Local leaders are not very cooperative. The leader who took us to the constituency is bearing all our expenses. With respect to him we are participating in the election campaign and relaxing for some time.”

Tags: munugode, karimnagar, warangal
Location: India, Telangana, Nalgonda


