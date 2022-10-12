  
CM's unexpected Delhi trip sparks political heat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 12, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 12:16 am IST
 The CM was expected to return to Hyderabad from Uttar Pradesh after attending the funeral of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday, but flew directly to Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visited Delhi for the first time on Tuesday after announcing the launch of his national party, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on October 5.

The CM was expected to return to Hyderabad from Uttar Pradesh after attending the funeral of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday, but flew directly to Delhi. His unexpected trip to Delhi raised the political heat in the state.

Rao's visit to Delhi came at a time when the CBI has intensified its investigation into the Delhi liquor scam, particularly a day after it arrested Boinpally Abhishek, who allegedly has close ties with TRS leaders. According to party sources, the CM is likely to camp in Delhi for three or four days, meeting leaders of various political parties to discuss national politics, farmers associations and Dalit associations to discuss expanding BRS to other states.

Rao went to Sardar Patel Road shortly after arriving in Delhi, where a temporary office for the BRS will be opened soon. He reportedly checked the 'Vastu' aspect as well as other office facility options. Party leaders have identified the bungalow that is thought to be owned by the Marwar rulers of Jodhpur as a temporary location for the BRS office until work on its permanent building at Vasant Vihar, which is under construction, is completed.

Rao had laid foundation for a permanent office building on September 2, last year coming up on 1,200-square-yard plot allotted by the Centre and the construction works are expected to be completed by Ugadi in March 2023.

Building bridges

  • CM expected to spend three or four days in Delhi
  •  Meet leaders of various political parties to discuss national politics, farmers' and Dalit associations, and the expansion of BRS to other states.
  • Visit to Delhi comes at a time when CBI ramped up its investigation into Delhi liquor scam, particularly after the arrest of Boinpally Abhishek Rao

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), boinpally abhishek, k. chandrasekhar rao, bharat rashtra samiti, mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


