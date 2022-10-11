  
Nation, Politics

BJP launches Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Karnataka today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 11, 2022, 11:50 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2022, 11:50 am IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacts with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi during the BJP State Executive Committee meeting, in Bengaluru (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacts with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi during the BJP State Executive Committee meeting, in Bengaluru (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

BENGALURU: While, the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by its leader Rahul Gandhi is underway in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party is launching ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ to reach out to the people.

The BJP will launch the ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ on Tuesday to counter the Congress’ yatra and to take the Union and state governments’ programmes and policies to the grassroots level. The  yatra is being organised under the leadership of former Chief Minister and party leader B.S. Yediyurappa.

The Yatra will cover two Assembly constituencies every day and it will help to prepare the ground for the BJP functionaries to face the upcoming Assembly elections, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru.

In response to a query, Bommai said the Rahul Gandhi’s yatra has no significance and the BJP was least bothered of the Congress’ Yatra

“The BJP’s yatra is to apprise people of the government’s programmes and win their confidence to retain power in the state,” he added.

Tags: bharat jodo yatra, karnataka leg of bharat jodo yatra, basavaraj bommai, jana sankalpa yatra, bjp jana sankalpa yatra
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


