Nation Politics 11 Oct 2019 KCR’s silence ...
Nation, Politics

KCR’s silence on key posts makes TRS leaders worry

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Oct 11, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Former minister Mandava Venkateswara Rao, who shared a great bond with Mr Rao when they were in the TD is also striving for a key post in the govt.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The political fate of several senior TRS leaders  is uncertain. The cadre in the constituencies are fe-eling unsettled and party leaders are struggling to make a comeback after losing vital positions.

A month ago, party chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to appoint several former ministers, MLAs and MLCs to nominated posts. This has not happened so far.

 

Promises given to appease the party cadre have not been fulfilled and this has put the party leaders under huge pressure to prevent their lower cad-res from jumping ship.

Former ministers Naini Narasimha Reddy, Jogu Ramanna, Tummala Nag-eswara Rao, and Kadiyam Srihari, who were expecting to be in the cabinet, were ignored in favour of new ministers. Several MLAs and MLCs didn’t get the top positions they were hoping for.

Former speaker Madhusdhana Chary and former minister Jupally Krishnarao, MLAs Padma Dev-endra Reddy, Bajireddy Goverdhan, and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, were promised nominated posts by the CM.

Meanwhile, Jogu Rama-nna, Ajmeera Chandulal and P Mahender Reddy, who had been ministers in the first cabinet of Telangana, are also trying for the nominated posts. Former minister Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and former speaker Suresh Reddy, who joined the TRS from the Congress before the Lok Sabha polls, are expecting to get nominated posts. Former minister Mandava Venkateswara Rao, who shared a great bond with Mr Rao when they were in the TD is also striving for a key post in the government.

Sources in the TRS said those who have expectations from the party are piling on the pressure for the party to deliver. Mandava Rao and Suresh Reddy are even aiming for Rajya Sabha seats, and Tummala, who was expecting a cabinet berth and did not get it, too is aiming for a RS seat.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Police sent blood samples of Sumalatha and baby girl for DNA testing. The report was in Sumalatha’s favour, and the cops handed over the baby to her. (Representational Image)

Nizamabad: Mom gets back abducted kid

Students of University of Hyderabad hold candles and posters during their protest march on the campus to express their solidarity with Kashmiris who are suffering from lockdown.

Students rally for Kashmiris at University of Hyderabad

The water stored in bowls by the watchman to iron clothes in the apartment complexes across the city are also found to have larva of aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Dengue threat is inside your house

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi, Amit Shah not to campaign in Bihar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

YSRCP MLA Rambabu slams Chandrababu for his remarks on Andhra CM

YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu (Photo: ANI)

'He's more in forest': Uddhav Thackeray after younger son attends rally

The presence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas at an election rally on Wednesday prompted speculation of his political moves, but was promptly dismissed by his father. (Photo: Twitter/ @ShivSena)

26 Shiv Sena corporators resign after Kalyan East seat falls in BJP's quota

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray has issued several appeals to the rebel candidates of his party contesting against BJP candidates, after which some have taken their nominations. (Photo: File)

Elect me as MLA, will ensure there is no 'motor challan': BJP Fatehabad candidate

While addressing a public gathering, BJP candidate Dudaram Bishnoi said:

It's Cong's habit to make fun of Indian culture, Hindu beliefs: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the Congress for mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shastra Puja' and said it is the habit of Congress to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham