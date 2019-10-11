KCR’s silence on key posts makes TRS leaders worry

Hyderabad: The political fate of several senior TRS leaders is uncertain. The cadre in the constituencies are fe-eling unsettled and party leaders are struggling to make a comeback after losing vital positions.

A month ago, party chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to appoint several former ministers, MLAs and MLCs to nominated posts. This has not happened so far.

Promises given to appease the party cadre have not been fulfilled and this has put the party leaders under huge pressure to prevent their lower cad-res from jumping ship.

Former ministers Naini Narasimha Reddy, Jogu Ramanna, Tummala Nag-eswara Rao, and Kadiyam Srihari, who were expecting to be in the cabinet, were ignored in favour of new ministers. Several MLAs and MLCs didn’t get the top positions they were hoping for.

Former speaker Madhusdhana Chary and former minister Jupally Krishnarao, MLAs Padma Dev-endra Reddy, Bajireddy Goverdhan, and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, were promised nominated posts by the CM.

Meanwhile, Jogu Rama-nna, Ajmeera Chandulal and P Mahender Reddy, who had been ministers in the first cabinet of Telangana, are also trying for the nominated posts. Former minister Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and former speaker Suresh Reddy, who joined the TRS from the Congress before the Lok Sabha polls, are expecting to get nominated posts. Former minister Mandava Venkateswara Rao, who shared a great bond with Mr Rao when they were in the TD is also striving for a key post in the government.

Sources in the TRS said those who have expectations from the party are piling on the pressure for the party to deliver. Mandava Rao and Suresh Reddy are even aiming for Rajya Sabha seats, and Tummala, who was expecting a cabinet berth and did not get it, too is aiming for a RS seat.