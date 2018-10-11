search on deccanchronicle.com
Will it be Raghavendra vs Madhu in Shivamogga?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Oct 11, 2018, 2:18 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 2:18 am IST
Gowda: Trying to convince former CM’s son to be JD(S) candidate.
JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda participating in the 47th Nadadevi Utsava organised by JD(S) at Tamba village of Indi taluk, Vijayapura on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)
 JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda participating in the 47th Nadadevi Utsava organised by JD(S) at Tamba village of Indi taluk, Vijayapura on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

Hubballi: Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda said that he is trying to convince Madhu Bangarappa, son of former chief minister late S. Bangarappa to contest as the JD(S)-Congress coalition candidate from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat for which the poll will be held on November 3.

Addressing mediapersons in Indi taluk in Vijayapura district on Wednesday, Mr Gowda claimed that he is touch with Madhu Bangarappa who is expected to return from his Denmark tour on Thursday. He clarified that the JD(S) will support the candidate chosen by the Congress if Madhu refuses to contest.

 

Asserting that no members from his family will contest from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, he said that the party will identify a local leader of the district for fielding in the election. As for the coalition candidate for the Ballari Lok Sabha seat, the Congress will finalise the name, he said.  

“Congress and JD(S) will campaign together in all five constituencies where byelections will be held on November 3.  We will work together to keep the BJP away from power as the party is creating a communal rift in the country,’ the JD(S) supremo said.

Asserting that the coalition government will not fall at any cost, he said the results of the by-elections in the five constituencies will give an answer to all those spreading rumours that the government will collapse. Claiming that the coalition is working for the welfare of the farming community, he said the government has formulated the ‘Debt Relief Act’ to free farmers from the clutches of private money lenders who are tormenting them.

Mr Gowda also said the coalition government has waived agriculture loans to the tune of Rs 47,000 crore which no state in the country has done.

