Uttar Pradesh BJP worried as people put up ‘no-entry’ boards for them

The local people are putting up boards asking BJP leaders not to enter their villages for various reasons.

Lucknow: The ‘no entry’ boards for BJP leaders that are mushrooming in various districts of Uttar Pradesh are now becoming a major cause for worry for the ruling BJP. What was seen as an exception till now is becoming a rule with an alarming regularity.

The local people are putting up boards asking BJP leaders not to enter their villages for various reasons. The development, which signals towards a growing resentment at the grassroots levels, has left the BJP worried.

MLAs and MPs have been asked to spend time in their constituencies but the lawmakers are in no mood to face their voters.

“When we are confronted with issues like reservation in promotion and the overdrive on OBCs and Muslims, we have no answers. It is safer to stay away from the constituencies till the tempers come down,” said a BJP MLA from the Terai region.