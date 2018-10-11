N Uttam Kumar Reddy replies to T Harish Rao’s letter

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy wrote an open letter to caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to answer questions raised by his nephew and caretaker minister T. Harish Rao.

“I was delighted to read the letter sent by Harish Rao wherein he predicted that the Congress was coming to power in Telangana state in the next elections. Harish Rao even stated that we are coming to power in alliance with the TD. We felt very happy on receiving the letter and we thank you for the same,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said Mr Harish Rao’s letter was a confession that the TRS dream of winning 100 seats in the Assembly election had already shattered and the time had now come for Mr Chandrasekhar Rao to permanently retire to his farmhouse. He also questioned Mr Chandrasekhar Rao saying, “The TD was a pro-Telangana party in 2009 during your (TRS) alliance. Why is the TRS treating it as being anti-Telangana now?”

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said there was no need for the Congress to give any explanation on having an alliance with the TD. Instead, he said the TRS owed an explanation to the people of Telangana on its performance during the last four-and-a-half years. He said, “The people’s welfare took a back seat and the entire State had been pushed into a huge debt trap. Telangana emerged top in corruption, crimes, horse-trading of legislators, rapes and sale of liquor. It was the fear of a humiliating defeat which is prompting TRS leaders to target the alliance between the Congress, TD and other parties.”

Responding to Mr Harish Rao’s question over Mr Naidu’s complaint over Telangana projects, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the projects being pursued by the TRS regime were originally started during the Congress government.

He said, “It was a common practice for the neighboring states to complain against the irrigation projects being constructed in a state by the Centre. The previous Congress Governments had guts to fight with the neighboring states and complete the projects. However, TRS lacked strength to fight with others to protect Telangana’s interest. The powers to resolve the disputes over irrigation projects, employees, distribution of water and several other issues lie with the Centre. Instead of making proper and effective representation with the Centre, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao remained busy singing ‘bhajans’ in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He added, “The allegations of Chandrababu Naidu causing obstructions in the Mission Bhagiratha works only shows the inefficiency of the TRS Government.

The Government procured loans of thousands of crores in the name of Mission Bhagiratha and looted the State. Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had vowed that he would not seek votes if he failed to provide drinking water through taps to all households. However, just to cover up his failure and inability to fulfill the promise, he is blaming Chandrababu Naidu. TRS was wrongly blaming Naidu of snatching away 460 MW Cellular Power Project of Rs. 5,000 crore from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, the TRS Government did not make a single representation with the Centre to get this project for Telangana.”