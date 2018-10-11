search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress is like Pakistan cricket team, says KT Rama Rao

Published Oct 11, 2018, 12:57 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 12:57 am IST
Minister says there are differences of opinion in the rival party on early polls.
Hyderabad: Caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said the Congress has become like the Pakistan cricket team. He said that while some Congress leaders say that they are ready to face the Assembly elections, others are moving courts against it. 

Mr Rama Rao said this at an event organised by the party to mark the joining of Arya Vaisya Federation leader Uppala Srinivas Gupta in the TRS. 

 

Mr Rama Rao said that in Congress, all leaders are aspirants for the post of chief minister. He said the people who are financially poor have no caste or no creed and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to do justice to them. 

Mr Rama Rao said that the Congress government in the undivided AP gave only Rs 200 as pension, but the TRS government in Telangana state is giving Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. 

Mr Rama Rao said the TRS government would establish a separate corporation for the financially backward people. 

Mr Rama Rao said that the Congress had filled petitions in courts against various development projects initiated by the TRS government, but it was now making promises which were not practical. He asked the people not to fall prey to the drama of Mahakutami. 

On the BJP’s claim that it would pay house rent to the people, Mr Rama Rao said that had the Central government credited the Rs 15 lakh it had promised in the people’s bank account, people could now pay the house rent of all BJP leaders.

