Nation, Politics

Amit Shah: Only BJP can take on TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SIVA RAMI REDDY
Published Oct 11, 2018, 12:23 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 12:31 am IST
BJP chief says Mahakutami no alternative.
BJP leaders welcome Amit Shah at Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo:S Surender Reddy)
 BJP leaders welcome Amit Shah at Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo:S Surender Reddy)

Karimnagar: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah said that the Mahakutami — an alliance of the Congress, Telugu Desam, the TJS and the Communist Party of India — can never be an alternative to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. 

“The BJP alone will be an alternative to the TRS in Telangana,” he said. 

 

Sounding the poll bugle at Karimnagar on Wednesday, Mr Shah said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao was afraid of facing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the elections and that is why he has advanced the Assembly polls. 

Development of Telangana was only possible through the ‘Make in India’ programme of Mr Modi; Congress and others were indulging in ‘Break India’ programme, he said. “The Congress under Rahul Gandhi has not won an election since 2014,” he said and added that the party can only be seen through a microscope. 

Tags: make in india, amit shah, k. chandrasekhara rao, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


