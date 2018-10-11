search on deccanchronicle.com
AICC finalises names for 40 seats

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Oct 11, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 12:51 am IST
According to sources in the TPCC, in around 40 constituencies, the committee has finalised single names.
AICC Screening Committee headed by Mr Bhakta Charan Das has almost finalised the Congress candidates list except in about 20 constituencies during a meeting with the TPCC Election Committee in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
According to sources in the TPCC, in around 40 constituencies, the committee has finalised single names. The committee has also identified around 20 constituencies as controversial as there are more number of aspirants. The committee will meet again on Thursday and finalise the candidates for these constituencies also.

 

AICC Central Election Committee meeting is on 12th October at UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence to decide the party candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in five states including Telangana. 

The AICC Screening Committee will finalize the list of Congress candidates for Telangana assembly elections by Thursday and submit the report to the party leadership. Based on this report, AICC Central Election Committee will decide upon the final candidates.

AICC Screening Committee is finalising the candidates for 100 assembly constituencies and TPCC has decided to allot 19 constituencies to TD, CPI and TJS. 

TPCC has decided to allot 11 constituencies to TD and 3 constituencies to CPI and five constituencies to TJS. TPCC is clear on which constituencies to be allotted to TD and CPI. But regarding TJS, TPCC is not yet clear which constituencies to be allotted.

