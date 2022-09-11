  
Nation Politics 11 Sep 2022 Narasaiah Goud, Prab ...
Nation, Politics

Narasaiah Goud, Prabhakar Reddy and Sukhender Reddy's kin eye TRS ticket

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Sep 11, 2022, 4:43 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2022, 4:43 am IST
A file photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image: DC)
 A file photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: With the Congress and the BJP selecting a candidate from the Reddy community for the Munugode byelection, the TRS is considering its options, sources said.

It has narrowed down its list to Dr Bura Narasaiah Goud, former Bhongir MP, who belongs to the backward classes (BCs), a dominant community, as well as long-time frontrunner K. Prabhakar Reddy and a family member of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, who both belong to the Reddy community.

Sources said the TRS selection will be based on the reports of its detailed and sectional survey carried out in the constituency. One factor favouring Dr Goud was that leaders from the BC communities, who form a majority, had expressed their willingness support a TRS candidate from the community.

Deccan Chronicle approached Dr Goud for a comment but he merely said he would speak on the matter within a week.

Dr Goud, a medical practitioner, is director of the Hyderabad Institute of Laparoendoscopic Surgery (HILS) and provides services at Aditya Hospital and Care Hospitals.

It was reported that the name of a family member of the Council Chairman Sukhender Reddy had come up for consideration. However, Sukhender Reddy said that he had no knowledge of it.

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy is lobbying for former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who had lost at Munugode in 2018 but won in 2014.

Sources said the TRS leadership was studying comprehensive reports of surveys based on caste-based voting, party-wise voting and voting on the candidate’s name. The party would name its candidate within a week.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), munugode assembly constituency
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 11 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Venkat & Rajgopal Reddy are like Katappa and Bhallaladeva, allege Munugode Cong
PCC starts gearing up for Munugode by-election

Latest From Nation

A file photo of home minister Amit Shah (Photo: Amit Shah Twitter)

Congress planned riots in Rajasthan, says Amit Shah

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)

Modi wants India to become a hub of innovation

our children who were stuck in the floodwaters of River Penna were rescued by the Nellore police (DC File Image)

Four children stuck in floodwaters of River Penna rescued

A total of 1.25 lakh idols had been immersed so far in 35 water bodies and 74 artificial ponds (DC File Image)

Hyderabad gives a lingering farewell to Lord Ganesh



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Venkat & Rajgopal Reddy are like Katappa and Bhallaladeva, allege Munugode Cong

The local Congress leaders, who had taken part in the 'Intintiki Congress' campaign in Vookondi village in Munugode mandal, alleged that the Komatireddy brothers were “stabbing the party from the front and the back.” (DC Image)

Family rule should be ousted from TS, says Assam CM

Sarma said that some people in Telangana hesitate to worship Bhagyanagar's Bhagyalaxmi. They should understand that there is no place for Razakars in this country. — DC Image

Bandi Sanjay to resume his padayatra on Monday

File photo of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his Praja Sangram Yatra. (DC Image)

Intelligence warns of Islamic State's threat ahead of Gujarat polls

A file photo of Islamic State (ISIS) militants, who were arrested by the Afghan government in Kabul. (Image: AP)

From Advani's Rath yatra to Jagan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at onlookers during his Bharat Jodo yatra in Kanyakumari (Image: INC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->