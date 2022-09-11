Narasaiah Goud, Prabhakar Reddy and Sukhender Reddy's kin eye TRS ticket

HYDERABAD: With the Congress and the BJP selecting a candidate from the Reddy community for the Munugode byelection, the TRS is considering its options, sources said.

It has narrowed down its list to Dr Bura Narasaiah Goud, former Bhongir MP, who belongs to the backward classes (BCs), a dominant community, as well as long-time frontrunner K. Prabhakar Reddy and a family member of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, who both belong to the Reddy community.

Sources said the TRS selection will be based on the reports of its detailed and sectional survey carried out in the constituency. One factor favouring Dr Goud was that leaders from the BC communities, who form a majority, had expressed their willingness support a TRS candidate from the community.

Deccan Chronicle approached Dr Goud for a comment but he merely said he would speak on the matter within a week.

Dr Goud, a medical practitioner, is director of the Hyderabad Institute of Laparoendoscopic Surgery (HILS) and provides services at Aditya Hospital and Care Hospitals.

It was reported that the name of a family member of the Council Chairman Sukhender Reddy had come up for consideration. However, Sukhender Reddy said that he had no knowledge of it.

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy is lobbying for former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who had lost at Munugode in 2018 but won in 2014.

Sources said the TRS leadership was studying comprehensive reports of surveys based on caste-based voting, party-wise voting and voting on the candidate’s name. The party would name its candidate within a week.