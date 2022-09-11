  
Nation Politics 11 Sep 2022 Kumaraswamy backs KC ...
Nation, Politics

Kumaraswamy backs KCR’s national party decision

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 11, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (L) and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)
Hyderabad: Former Karnataka chief minister and JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday extended his complete support to TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his national party that will strive to achieve a ‘BJP-mukt Bharat’ in 2024.

During a three-hour luncheon meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, Rao informed Kumaraswamy that work was on to formulate policies in consultation with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields for reaching a consensus on an alternative national agenda. The need arose because Congress was not a strong alternative to BJP and the time was ripe for the regional parties to come together and dethrone BJP, according to a press release.

"Kumaraswamy stated that the ‘Telangana model’ of development was drawing all-round applause. He asserted that Rao’s experience and the manner he achieved Telangana state by uniting all sections was required for the country in the given situation," a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO)  said.

Rao explained the need to thwart conspiracies aimed at creating divisions among people because of the dangerous political path being charted by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. They agreed to join forces in order to protect the country from being pushed into racial discrimination.

Rao said that he was under increasing pressure to enter national politics and lead the country like he has been doing in Telangana.

People were extending support during his public meetings in districts and were urging him to put an end to BJP’s anti-people and autocratic approach. Rao said that people are completely against the BJP, which is constantly creating problems in Telangana, whose development and progress have won appreciation from every quarter.

Dwelling about the agenda of the national party, the two leaders discussed the threat of political and administrative crisis in the country if the BJP’s destructive political moves are allowed to continue. People of the country are waiting for an alternative political platform that could carry the spirit of the Constitution by integrating all communities, irrespective of castes, religions and regions.

There were elaborate discussions on the 24-hour quality free electricity, free drinking water, irrigation, agricultural development, farmer welfare programmes and other schemes which were being implemented only in Telangana state. Rao also explained about the pro-farmers initiatives launched by the TRS government, which was in contrast to the manner the BJP was degrading agricultural, economic and social sectors.

Rao said that the leaders of many farmers' associations from across the country had recently visited agriculture fields in Telangana after learning about the government’s pro-farmer and agricultural development programmes. They were in awe of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. They urged Rao to foray into national politics and ensure implementation of the Telangana model all over the country. Rao briefed Kumaraswamy about the three-day discussions he had with farmers associations.

Tags: hd kumaraswamy, anti-bjp front, janata dal united, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, bjp-mukt bharat, telangana model
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


