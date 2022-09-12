KCR to address huge gathering at NTR Stadium on September 17

Hyderabad: Ministers and TRS MLAs are busy mobilising people from all the districts for the official Telangana Integration Day celebrations to be held at NTR Stadium here on September 17. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will address the gathering.

The government has decided to celebrate the event in all districts for three days from September 16.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sathyavathi Rathod and V. Srinivas Goud met senior officials on Sunday and reviewed the arrangements for the main event. The ministers directed the officials to also make elaborate arrangements at People’s Plaza, P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg, from where a rally depicting the state’s cultural richness and heritage will be taken out till the venue.

The ministers claimed that around one lakh people will take part in the event to be held at NTR stadium. However, the stadium can only hold about 35,000 people. Asked about this, TRS leaders claimed that the people would converge on all the roads surrounding NTR Stadium where giant LED screens will be set up, which will take the turnout to over one lakh.

Bike rallies will be taken out from the major entry points of the city. Pillion riders would be holding big National Flags during the rally.

The ministers wanted that proper parking arrangements to be made so as to ensure that the participants were not made to walk long distances to reach the venue.

Officials were urged to ensure drinking water supply along the entire route from People’s Plaza to NTR Stadium.

The Chief Minister will be inaugurating Banjara Bhavan and Adivasi Bhavan in Banjara Hills on the same day. The RTC was asked to arrange buses to bring tribals to the stadium after the inauguration of Banjara Bhavan and Adivasi Bhavan

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahendar Reddy, additional DGP Jitender, special chief secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar, secretary, GAD, V. Sheshadri, secretaries Christina Zongthu and Srinivas Raju, commissioner, transport Jyothi Buddha Prakash, director, I&PR, Rajamouli, Director of Culture M. Harikrishna attended the meeting.