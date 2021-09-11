Nation Politics 11 Sep 2021 Three CMs of BJP-rul ...
Nation, Politics

Three CMs of BJP-ruled states resign in less than three months

ANI
Published Sep 11, 2021, 7:00 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2021, 7:00 pm IST
In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats
BJP leaders Vijay Rupani, BS Yediyurappa and Tirath Singh Rawat (from left to right). (ANI Photo)
 BJP leaders Vijay Rupani, BS Yediyurappa and Tirath Singh Rawat (from left to right). (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: With Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's resignation from his post, three BJP-ruled states witnessed the stepping down of chief ministers in less than three months.

Earlier on Saturday, Rupani met Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitted his resignation from the post of Gujarat's Chief Minister.

 

"To further develop the state, with new energy and power, I have decided to resign as Chief Minister," Rupani told media persons.

The 65-year-old leader said that the BJP is an ideology-driven party and the roles of workers keep changing there.

"I want to thank BJP for giving me, an ordinary worker, this opportunity to serve as Gujarat's Chief Minister. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi's leadership. I have decided to resign because the development journey of Gujarat should continue under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and new leadership. BJP is an ideology-driven party and the roles of workers keep changing there," added Rupani.

 

Rupani's resignation comes a year before the scheduled assembly elections in the state. He took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in August 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA.

In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats.

On July 26, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa stepped down as Karnataka Chief Minister much before completion of his tenure that was supposed to end in 2023. Stating that nobody pressurised him to resign, Yediyurappa said he had stepped down so that somebody else could take over as chief minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led state government.

 

Following this, Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28.

Now from the South, if we move towards North, the change of regime also took place in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from his post on July 2. The resignation came amid political turmoil and uncertainty over bypolls in Uttarakhand, which will face Assembly elections early next year.

Tirath Singh Rawat, who took over as Chief Minister on March 10 this year, had to be elected to the state assembly within six months but there is no certainty over bypolls being held which led to political uncertainty in the state.

 

Rawat, who had to resign in just 115 days, notably become the first Chief Minister of the state who could not present himself before the assembly.

Following Rawat's resignation, BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand.

...
Tags: vijay rupani, bs yediyurappa, tirath singh rawat, pushkar singh dhami, basavaraj bommai, bjp-ruled states
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Health Minister Veena George said the study began earlier this month and is expected to be completed by the end of September. (AFP Photo)

Kerala govt conducts seroprevalence study to assess COVID spread

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)

Focus of India-Australia ties is 'peaceful development of Indo-Pacific': Jaishankar

Vijay Rupani (PTI)

Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister

Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt. (Photo: screengrab)

Political war continues over 'narcotic jihad' remark; Pala Diocese gives explanation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister

Vijay Rupani (PTI)

Interview | People have decided to vote TRS out: Tejasvi Surya

After interacting with the members of the BJYM in the city, he participated in a cycle yatra organised by the CRPF as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (PTI)

RSS distances itself from article critical of Infosys

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh all-India prachaar pramukh Sunil Ambekar (Twitter)

Bhowanipore bypolls to be held on Sept 30 in face of constitutional crisis

According to the EC, Mr Dwiwedi, who informed it that the Covid-19 situation was fully under control, no impact of the flood situation on the poll-bound Assembly constituencies and the state being fully geared to hold the election. — PTI

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurated various development projects in Davanagere. (Photo: Twitter@AmitShah)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->