170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,470,166

95,529

Recovered

3,471,495

73,057

Deaths

75,119

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Nation Politics 11 Sep 2020 MP Assembly by-polls ...
Nation, Politics

MP Assembly by-polls: Shivraj, Scindia joint campaign likely

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Sep 11, 2020, 12:36 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2020, 12:36 am IST
Scindia had snapped 2-decade-long ties with Congress to join BJP along with his loyalists in March
hivraj Singh Chouhan (right) with Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI file photo)
 hivraj Singh Chouhan (right) with Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI file photo)

Bhopal: BJP on Thursday blew beguile for the upcoming by-elections in 27 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia launching a joint poll campaign in the Chambal region.

The outcome of the  by-polls in the 27 assembly seats, expected to be held by end of October this year, may decide fate of Shivraj government as well as the political future of scion of erstwhile Gwalior royal family Mr Scindia.

 

The two leaders jointly addressed a series of public meetings at Damini and Ambha under Morena district on the occasion of the launch of a number of development programmes for Chambal region in MP.

While Mr Chouhan reeled out the measures undertaken by his 5-month-old government to uplift the poor particularly the farmers in the state, Mr Scindia launched a diatribe against previous Kamal Nath government for ‘going back’ on its promise to waive farm loans to the peasants.

“Congress had declared to waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh of each farmer within ten days of coming to power in the state. But, former chief minister Kamal Nath had conveniently forgotten the pledge made to the peasants during his 15-month-rule in the state”, Mr Scindia thundered.

 

As many as 16 of the 27 assembly seats that are going to by-elections in coming days fall in Gwalior-Chambal region, considered the pocket borough of the Scindia dynasty.

Scindia had instigated a revolt against Mr Nath in March this year by asking his 22 loyalists to resign from the assembly as well as Congress to pull down the Kamal Nath government.

Scindia had snapped 2-decade-long ties with Congress to join BJP along with his loyalists in March.

He may get the opportunity to redeem his position in state politics by helping BJP win assembly seats in his area of influence.

 

Similarly, the ruling BJP which has a strength of 114 in the 230-member assembly may find a challenging task to ensure stability of its government in the state if the party did not fare well in the assembly by-polls.

Strength of Congress in the house has reduced to 89 following resignation of 25 party MLAs in the last five months.

Two other assembly seats have fallen vacant following the death of their sitting MLAs.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh assembly elections, jyotiraditya scindia, chief minister shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

A medic collects swab samples of a girl for COVID testing. — PTI photo

Kerala's COVID cases near one lakh mark

Students walking out of an exam centre after appearing for JEE. — PTI photo

No candidates from containment zones at exam centres; New SOPs released

CRPF personnel wearing face shields guard Egmore Railway Station in Chennai. — PTI photo

Tamil Nadu's COVID recovery rate 88pc

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — PTI photo

Jaishankar-Wang Yi hold talks in Moscow on rising border tension in Ladakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jaishankar-Wang Yi hold talks in Moscow on rising border tension in Ladakh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — PTI photo

RJD stalwart Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party, seeks forgiveness from Lalu

Former Union Minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Ahead of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman poll, BJP issues whip to its MPs

Parliament building. (PTI)

Jaishankar to meet his Chinese counterpart on Ladakh standoff today

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is greeted by the ambassador and senior officers from Russian Foreign Ministry, on his arrival in Moscow. — PTI photo

PMK resurrects demand for 20% quota for Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu

PMK boss Anbumani Ramadoss waves to the party faithful. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham