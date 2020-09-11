170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,470,166

95,529

Recovered

3,471,495

73,057

Deaths

75,119

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Nation Politics 11 Sep 2020 COVID-19 impact: Com ...
Nation, Politics

COVID-19 impact: Coming Monsoon Session of Parliament to be a unique affair

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2020, 3:44 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2020, 3:44 am IST
Staggered timings: proceedings in the Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am till 1 pm while that of the Lok Sabha will be from 3 pm to 7 pm
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts a mock session of the Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (PTI)
 New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts a mock session of the Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: In a first of its kind of arrangement in the history of Indian Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have turn-wise sittings keeping in mind the social distancing norms owing to the coronavirus pandemic during the forthcoming Monsoon Session between September 14 and October 1.

On the first day of the Session on September 14, the lower House will meet from 9 am to 1 pm while sitting of the Upper House will be from 3 pm to 7 pm. The Zero Hour will be for 30 minutes.

 

On subsequent days, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am till 1 pm while that of the Lok Sabha will be from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that social distancing norms will be strictly followed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in view of the pandemic, adding, "A total of 257 members will sit in the Lok Sabha chamber and 172 in the visitors gallery of the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha chamber, there are arrangements for 60 MPs whereas 51 can sit in the visitors gallery of the Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha session will go on consecutively. Both houses will have screens for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings. There are arrangements for having a virtual address in the Lok Sabha. The sound system has been integrated of both houses for all to participate in the session."

 

The Speaker informed that all employees of Parliament too, will be tested for coronavirus and have to undergo RT-PCR test.

“Attendance of parliamentarians will be recorded through a mobile app. There will be fibre-glass sheets separating their seats and those in visitors gallery will need to go to the podium on their turn to speak. Lok Sabha MPs sitting in the Rajya Sabha will have the option to use the sound system as it has been integrated for both houses," he added.

Birla said that parliamentarians and officials will try to limit the use of paper and go digital.

 

The government had initially decided to do away with the Question Hour, however after protests by the Opposition parties led by the Congress, the Centre later informed that written questions would be allowed during the Session.

Though the Session is being conducted amid escalating tension along the Line of Actual Control with Indian and Chinese troops engaged in violent clashes, including the Galwan confrontation where India had suffered heavy casualties, and the Centre’s measures to counter the raging pandemic, the possibility of the Opposition bringing the Centre on the mat over these issues, seem remote owing to restricted proceedings of Parliament.

 

...
Tags: monsoon session of parliament, coronavirus in india, lok sabha, rajya sabha


Latest From Nation

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a free testing centre in Hyderabad. (AFP)

COVID-19 pandemic: Serum Institute of India halts trials of AstraZeneca's vaccine

People wait for their turn to get tested for COVID-19 at GVMC Model Primary School at Chinnawaltair in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. — P Narasimha Murthy photo

Sero Survey: 20% Andhra population exposed to COVID-19

Pramod Muthalik

Drug jihad wreaking havoc in the country: Sriram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik

A medic collects swab samples of a girl for COVID testing. — PTI photo

Kerala's COVID cases near one lakh mark



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

MP Assembly by-polls: Shivraj, Scindia joint campaign likely

hivraj Singh Chouhan (right) with Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI file photo)

Jaishankar-Wang Yi hold talks in Moscow on rising border tension in Ladakh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — PTI photo

RJD stalwart Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party, seeks forgiveness from Lalu

Former Union Minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Ahead of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman poll, BJP issues whip to its MPs

Parliament building. (PTI)

Jaishankar to meet his Chinese counterpart on Ladakh standoff today

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is greeted by the ambassador and senior officers from Russian Foreign Ministry, on his arrival in Moscow. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham