Urmila Matondkar quits Congress in just 5 months

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Sep 11, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Milind Deora, came out in support of Ms Matondkar saying Mumbai north leader must be held accountable.
Mumbai: Barely five months after joining the party, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar’s stint in Congress came to an end on Tuesday after she put down her papers blaming “vested interests” and “infighting within the party”.

Former Union minister and former Mumbai Congress chief, Milind Deora, came out in support of Ms Matondkar saying Mumbai north leader must be held accountable.

 

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra minister Kripashanker Singh also quit the Congress, saying he did not agree with party’s stand to oppose abrogation of Article 370.

In a press statement, Ms Matondkar said, “I’ve resigned from the Indian National Congress. The first thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated May 16, addressed to then Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora. Thereafter, to my utter dismay, the said letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media which according to me was an act of blatant betrayal.”

