Sonia Gandhi-Jyotiraditya Scindia meet postponed

Bhopal: The crucial meeting between Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, scheduled to be held on Tuesday to discuss the vexed issue of appointing a new chief for Madhya Pradesh Congress, has been postponed.

Although the party has given no reason for postponement of the meeting, sources said it was deferred following an unscheduled meeting sought by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar with the Congress high command on Tuesday.

Sources say the meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Scindia may now be rescheduled to Wednesday or any day after September 12.

The Congress interim president was scheduled to chair a meeting of AICC general secretaries, state PCC presidents and Congress Legislature Party leaders of various states on September 12 to prepare a blueprint for the year-long celebration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who returned to Delhi from his visit to US on Tuesday morning, was scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi the same day to discuss issues relating to the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly elections, apart from the ongoing infighting within Congress in Madhya Pradesh over the post of new PCC chief.