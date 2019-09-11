Nation Politics 11 Sep 2019 Sharad Pawar for Con ...
Nation, Politics

Sharad Pawar for Congress-NCP-MNS alliance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Sep 11, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 1:58 am IST
NCP chief meets Sonia, demands 144 seats for ensuing Maha elections.
Sharad Pawar (Photo: PTI)
 Sharad Pawar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar for seat-sharing talks in the coming Maharashtra Assembly elections that the two parties are fighting in an alliance.

Sources said Mr Pawar made chiefly two demands — one of the NCP fighting in 144 out of 250 seats the two parties plan to contest, and of including Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the alliance.

 

Mr Pawar drove down to 10 Janpath, the residence of Mrs Gandhi, and met her for nearly 45 minutes. The two parties have already decided to fight the Assembly polls together. They had also fought the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance.

Smaller parties like the Peasants and Workers Party, the Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana and a clutch of smaller outfits will also be a part of the NCP-Congress alliance.

Sources said the alliance was likely to leave some 38 seats for these smaller parties.

The Maharashtra Assembly has 288 seats in all, thus the NCP-Congress would thrash out a seat-sharing formula for the remaining 250 seats. The veteran leader is also learnt to have demanded that Raj Thackeray’s MNS be part of the alliance. However, the Congress is not too keen, citing deep ideological differences with Raj Thackeray.

The Congress and the NCP have seen desertions by senior leaders to the BJP and the Shiv Sena, which has severely dented the Opposition alliance’s morale ahead of the Assembly elections.

In the current Assembly, out of 288 seats, the Shiv Sena-BJP have 185 seats, while the Opposition, including the Congress and the NCP, have 73 seats, and others six. The Opposition was routed in the Lok Sabha polls, with the Congress winning one and the NCP only four seats. Analysts felt it was clear the MNS had failed to make any impact on the results as both the BJP and the Shiv Sena succeeded in maintaining the almost the same number of seats as they got in 2014. Against this, another smaller outfit, Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, seemed to have played a major role in defeating the Opposition alliance.

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, sharad pawar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa loses it in flood-hit Belagavi

Telangana Chief Minster K. Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana tweaks liquor policy for a windfall

Donald Trump, US President

Donald Trump repeats his offer to mediate

The security forces had sealed roads overnight by laying concertina wires and placing ‘bunker vehicles’ in their middle to prevent people from coming out of their homes. (Photo: File | PTI)

No Muharram for Kashmiris



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has increased several penalties under the Act, for example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. (Photo: ANI)
 

iPhone 11 launch: Final leaks before the official launch

Stay tuned to Deccan Chronicle to watch the iPhone 11 launch LIVE tonight at 10:30pm IST.
 

Delhi is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world, says study

Surprisingly, India doesn't show up in countries where marijuana would be profitable if it was taxed. (Representational Image)
 

Trump nominates Indian-American Anuraag Singhal as Florida judge

Anuraag Singhal is among the 17 judiciary nomination sent by the White House to the Senate. (Photo: Floridabar.org)
 

'Kerfuffle' on Twitter as Shashi Tharoor shares holiday photos

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in TN for daughter's wedding

‘It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion,’ PM Modi said in the letter. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Hyderabad: Crown of thorns for Mr Reliable

T. Harish Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao is ‘Financial terrorist’: Mallu Ravi

Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Asaduddin Owaisi wants crackdown on mob lynching cases

Asaduddin Owaisi

TRS starts wooing back dissidents, some hold out

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Modi govt has taken landmark steps in past 100 days: Sitharaman

The government has announced merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four strong lenders with countrywide networks and global reach to boost credit and revive economic growth, said the minister. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham