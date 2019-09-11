Nation Politics 11 Sep 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao ...
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao is 'Financial terrorist': Mallu Ravi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 2:49 am IST
The Congress leader said the administration was derailed and the Budget had been derailed.
Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Mallu Ravi called Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao a “financial terrorist” and alleged that it was because of his policies in the last five years the state had been thrown into the present crisis.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mr Ravi said that for the economic recession, “the A1 acc-used is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and A2 is KCR.”

 

He asked whether Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, when he supported demonetisation and GST, did not know about economic recession. He alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to escape blame by shifting it on to the Centre.

He asked why when the state was a facing financial crunch Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had appointed seven Whips in the Legislative Council.

Mr Ravi felt was a wasteful expenditure. Why when the Budget size had to be cut down by nearly 20 per cent in the name of economic recession had Mr Rao announced `10 lakh for each family in his native village Chintamadaka, he asked.

The Congress leader said the administration was derailed and the Budget had been derailed.

Mr Ravi alleged that there was political instability in the TRS and dissidence will lead to the collapse of the government. He said that Mr Rao has no guts to speak with party leaders who are speaking against the government.

Mr Ravi condemned the comments made by Congress MLA Komati-reddy Rajagopal Reddy against TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC general secretary R.C. Khuntia and demanded that disciplinary action be taken against him.

