Haryana Assembly polls: BJP ridicules Congress-BSP truck

New Delhi: Despite talks of an impending Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in Haryana ahead of Assembly polls, the BJP feels that it would not affect its polls prospects.

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala stated that post-Narendra Modi, the division of voters on caste lines doesn’t work.

“We have repeatedly seen parties trying to secure votes on caste lines. But this attempt has been completely demolished by voters in the recent Lok Sabha polls. This time too the Congress and the BSP seem to be coming together just to usurp power though they do not have any ideology to bind them,” Barala said and claimed that the voters would see through it.

“Voters would ensure the defeat of parties that try to break society into castes. Just like they did in the Lok Sabha polls,” Barala added.

The BSP had recently announced an alliance with the Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party. However, the alliance was reportedly called off.