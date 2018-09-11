TRS may bring 2 rivals together, repeat history

Hyderabad: In a case of history repeating itself but with a crucial difference, the TRS is sailing with two parties which are rivals of each other — BJP and the MIM — in the coming elections.

There is an earlier instance in the state’s political history when two rivals supported the same party. In the 1985 Assembly elections, the Telugu Desam had alliances with the BJP and its rival, the Left parties. The only difference is that the alliance was out in the open.

This time, however, the TRS has an open understanding with the MIM and a secret understanding with the BJP. The TRS now and the TD previously have disproved the adage, “There cannot be two swords in one scabbard.”

Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has openly stated that the MIM is a friendly party of the TRS. He has also not denied any poll understanding with the BJP in public.

But Mr Rao’s actions indicate that that TRS has firmed up an understanding with the BJP. At a recent press conference, Mr Rao was asked if there was an understanding with the BJP after he did not announce candidates for constituencies represented by the BJP.

Mr Rao denied any poll understanding with the BJP and said, “Candidates were not announced in some seats representing by the Congress. Can you say that the TRS and Congress also have a poll understanding,” Mr Rao asked.

It is known that Mr Rao maintains close relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP president Amit Shah confirmed this while speaking with party leaders recently.

Apart from this, at the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha held four days before the Assembly was dissolved, and at the Husnabad meeting on September where he launched the election campaign, Mr Rao targeted only the Congress and not the BJP.

Earlier, Mr Rao had strongly taken on both the Congress and the BJP and had also announced that he would form a federal front at the national level against the BJP. That has not come to pass.

A senior TRS leader said everyone would have to wait for a few more days to see whether the party would announce strong candidates against the BJP or not.

“There is plenty of time to file nominations. Anything can happen at the last minute in politics,” he said.