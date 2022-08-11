Weddings aplenty: CM cancels special sessions

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao cancelled the 'special session' of the Legislative Assembly and also Local Bodies scheduled for August 21. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao cancelled the 'special session' of the Legislative Assembly and also Local Bodies scheduled for August 21. The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday keeping in view the requests made by elected representatives that they needed to attend a large number of weddings on August 21, since it is the 'last auspicious day' of the ongoing marriage season.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister on August 2 announced to hold a special session of Legislative Assembly to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of India's Independence and asked all urban and local bodies to follow suit.

Official sources said the ministers also raised this issue in the Cabinet meeting and made a request to the Chief Minister to consider cancelling the special session as there have been a large number of requests from other elected representatives such as sarpanches, ward members, MPTCs, ZPTCs, MLAs, MPs, Mayors and chairpersons of municipal corporations and municipalities and chairpersons holding various nominated posts in the government.

They brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that it would be difficult for them to attend 'special session' owning to their obligations in their constituencies.

The Chief Minister agreed to their request and announced the cancellation of 'special session' immediately.

Other major decisions of Cabinet

1. Aasara pensions to 10 lakh new beneficiaries from August 15 following reduction of age limit to 57 years from 65 years. Total beneficiaries in the state to increase from 36 lakh to 46 lakh. Aasara pension digital identification cards to be issued to all 46 lakh beneficiaries.

2. Release of 75 prisoners of 'good conduct' from jails to mark 75 years of Independence.

3. ENT Tower with all modern amenities to be built on ENT Hospital premises in Koti. Ten specialist doctor posts sanctioned for ENT Hospital, Koti.

4. New hospital building with all modern amenities to be constructed on Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital premises.

5. Vacant anganwadi posts numbering 5,111 to be filled.

6. Mass rendering of national anthem at 11.30 am on August 16 across the state as part of diamond jubilee celebrations.

7. Expediting distribution of pattas to poor for house sites regularised under GO 58, 59.

8. Committee constituted to look into the problems faced by people in construction of houses in grama kantam lands. Committee asked to submit a report in 15 days recommending a permanent solution to these problems.

9. 15-acres allotted for setting up Autonagar in Vikarabad to encourage the automobile sector.

10. 45 acres allotted in Shabad for allotment to Shabad stone polishing units through TSIIC.