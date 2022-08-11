  
Smart City works at slow pace in GWMC areas, alleges BJP

Published Aug 11, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2022, 12:12 am IST
Warangal: Alleging negligence by the ruling TRS leaders, the BJP said on Thursday that developmental works under Smart City project in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) were failing to materialize.

BJP district unit general secretary Bakam Harishankar said the works were moving at snail’s pace.

BJP activists under the leadership of Ganta Ravi staged a protest near the Sakarasikunta culvert, demanding that the state government complete the pending construction works in Warangal without further delay.

On the culvert works, Harishankar noted that these were taken up three months back but failed to progress as local TRS MLA Nannapuneni Narendar and GWMC mayor Gundu Sudharani were not taking proper care.

The officials of the engineering department and the contractors blamed each other for the delay in the execution of many developmental works under GWMC. The works taken up under the Smart City project with central government funds were also not moving forward for many days now, he said.

Ganta Ravi alleged that the people in Kareemabad and Rangashaipet areas were facing hardships for the past three months as the construction works for the Sakarasikunta culvert were being done in slow mode.

“When the central government issued funds to take developmental works under the Smart City project, the TRS leaders are colluding with the officials and contractors to divert the funds for other purposes,” he said.

BJP leaders Sri Ramulu, Ratnam Shah, Satish, Ranjith, Prabhakar, Hari Shankar, Dindayal, Raju, Bhaskar, Chandramohan and Rajnish were present.

