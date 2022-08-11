  
Shabbir seeks KCR’s apology for ignoring Muslim freedom fighters

Published Aug 11, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Former Congress minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir — DC Image
Hyderabad: Former Congress minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for not including Muslim freedom fighters in an advertisement issued on August 8 for ‘Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu’ and demanded an apology for the same.

In a letter to the CM, Shabbir Ali said, “If KCR is genuinely secular, he must take measures to ensure that his government does not hurt the Muslim sentiments in future.”

“In the Congress government headed by Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, I was the Hyderabad incharge minister and we had named the Godavari River water scheme as Maulana Abul Kalam Hyderabad Sujala Shravanti. The KCR govt has either changed the name or is deliberately avoiding Maulana Azad's name,” he alleged.

He also marked a copy of the letter to TRS MP K. Keshava Rao, who is chairman of the ‘Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu’ committee appointed by the state government.

 


 

