Fund flow to Munugode starts, pending promises fulfilled on war footing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 11, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2022, 12:56 am IST
The TRS government is meeting pending promises to the Munugode Assembly constituency in a rush, ahead of the byelection. (Representational Image/ DC File)
Hyderabad: The TRS government is meeting pending promises to the Munugode Assembly constituency in a rush, ahead of the byelection,
During the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll in Nalgonda district in April 2021, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had promised Rs 20 lakh to each gram panchayat and Rs 30 lakh to each mandal. Munugode in Nalgonda district did not receive funds as it was represented by Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy till recently.

The Munugode constituency have are over 800 gram panchayats and seven mandals. As per CM's promise, the government has to release nearly Rs 35 crore for development works in gram panchayats and mandal headquarters.

As per norms, the MLAs have to submit development works proposals pertaining to mandals and gram panchayats in their constituencies, to the district incharge minister.

Due to the political rivalry between the TRS and the Congress, Rajgopal Reddy could not submit proposals to incharge minister G. Jagadish Reddy.

He met officials several times seeking funds but they said they were helplessness was it was for the minister to approve the proposals and forward them for funds.

Except Munugode, all the other Assembly constituencies in Nalgonda district are represented by the TRS. While these MLAs secured funds, Munugode was excluded due to the presence of the Congress MLA.

With bypolls round the corner, minister Jagadish Reddy has sent development proposals to district officials which were referred to finance department on priority. The finance department is expected to issue government orders sanctioning funds in a day or two.

Proposals worth several hundreds of crores to complete pending works pertaining to irrigation projects, roads, internal roads, community halls, drainage system etc were also referred to government for approval.

...
