BJP leaders were never part of the freedom struggle, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka while contending that BJP leaders were never part of freedom struggle wondered why they were delivering lectures on India’s freedom movement.

“The National Flag was not hoisted at the RSS office even 50 years after achieving independence. It is ridiculous that BJP leaders, the flag-bearers of the RSS, are creating hype in the name of ‘Azadi ka Amrit’. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who swore by the RSS ideology”, he said.

The graph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the downslide and it will continue to dip further, he said.

To a question, he said that there were differences of opinion in the Congress but there were no differences among leaders. He said that Munugode has been a Congress citadel since 1967 from where Palvai Goverdhan Reddy had recorded an emphatic win. Meanwhile, the party’s ‘Azadi ka Gaurav Yatra’ reached Khammam from Palair.

Mulugu MLA Sitakka, who is spearheading the programme in Devagiripatnam, Jangalapalli, Kasimdevipet and Ramnagar Tanda in Mulugu district, said that BJP was speaking about the freedom struggle even though its contribution has been precious little.

The Azad ki Guarav Yatra entered Jaipore mandal on Wednesday from Mandamarri in Adilabad district. DCC president K. Sureka, senior leaders Premsagar Rao and Gaddam Vinod participated.

Anilkumar Reddy, DCC president, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, took out a padayatra in Bhuvanagiri segment, while Ponnnam Prabhakar did so in Sircilla district and Gandra Satyanarayna in Bhupalpally district.