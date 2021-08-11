Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2021 Telangana farmers fa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana farmers fail to get PM funds

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 11, 2021, 6:11 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2021, 6:46 am IST
The state agriculture department has to update the data of eligible farmers and submit it to the Centre before transferring funds
Under the scheme, an annual direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 is provided to farmers, which is directly deposited into their registered bank accounts. (Representational image: PTI)
 Under the scheme, an annual direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 is provided to farmers, which is directly deposited into their registered bank accounts. (Representational image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually transferred about Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore farmers across the country on Monday as part of the ninth instalment of Rs 2,000 each under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, farmers in Telangana state are yet to receive the eighth instalment that was released in May.

Under the scheme, an annual direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 is provided to farmers, which is directly deposited into their registered bank accounts. The amount is paid in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each.
Modi launched the scheme on December 1, 2018. Since then, nine instalments were released until Monday.

 

In every financial year, the first instalment is released during April-July period. Telangana farmers are yet to receive the first instalment for current fiscal 2021-22. Beneficiaries have the facility to check their status online on the PM-Kisan portal by providing either their Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.

When farmers are checking their status, the portal is displaying "FTO is generated and payment confirmation is pending" or "awaiting approval from the state government."

Last year (2020-21), the state government uploaded the details of about 39.33 lakh eligible farmers in Telangana state but the Centre credited the amount in the accounts of only 36.42 lakh. This year (2021-22), the beneficiaries’ number came down further to 32 lakhs and they too are yet to receive the amount.

 

The state agriculture department has to update the data of eligible farmers and submit it to the Centre before transferring funds to their accounts every time.

However, there has been a delay on the part of the state government in submitting the data. Official sources in the agriculture department cite Covid for the delay.

According to PM-Kisan guidelines, state nodal officers (SNOs) authenticate the data of eligible farmers, and upload them in batches from time to time on the portal. Based on the verified data, the SNOs sign the RFTs (Request for Transfers) that contain the total number of beneficiaries. The Public Finance Management System (PFMS) then issues a fund transfer order (FTO), based on which the department of agriculture issues the transaction order for the mentioned amount, and the instalment is credited into the account of the beneficiary.

 

"Due to the Covid-19 second wave and subsequent restrictions and lockdowns till June-end, field teams took longer to complete the verification process," said sources.

While 63.25 lakh farmers in Telangana are getting the state government's Rythu Bandhu benefit, the Centre had shortlisted just 39 lakh farmers in Telangana for PM-Kisan, which too is coming down year after year and now the beneficiaries’ number stands at 32 lakh.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, ninth instalment, pradhan mantri kisan samman nidhi, pm-kisan scheme, telangana farmers, rs 6000 annual deposit, telangana agriculture department, telangana update farmers details, public finance management system, pm-kisan beneficiaries dwindle every year
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

It will be another landmark event in the history of India-Russian defence cooperation. (ANI Photo)

India-Russia joint training Exercise INDRA 2021 is underway

According to the state health department's COVID-19 bulletin last evening, a total of 4,01,04,915 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,26,400 were tested on Tuesday alone. (Representational Image: AFP)

Karnataka has tested the 3rd highest number of COVID-19 samples in country: Minister

Petitioner Aravindan is a member of the COVID-19 expert panel constituted by the State and Pai is a public health specialist. (AFP Photo)

Kerala received 60 pc more vaccine doses than purposed: Centre

The vacant land is suitable for development of industrial park/township which can spur economic activities in the region and create a lot of employment opportunities. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka urges Centre to allow development of KGF land into industrial township



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre speeding up COVID vaccine production, exports: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with the officials as she visits Urban Primary Health Centre at Chinna Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (K. Murali Krishna/ DC)

KCBC backs family welfare scheme, says dwindling Christian population 'worrisome'

It's worrisome that the birth rate among Christians is coming down at an alarming rate and that the very existence of the community itself is in peril, the Council claimed in the release. (Image credit: KCBC)

Cases of triple talaq dropped by 80 pc after enactment of law: Kerala Governor

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (PTI)

Twitter 'prima facie' in compliance with new IT Rules, Centre tells Delhi HC

The court had earlier granted time to Twitter to file an affidavit to show compliance with the IT Rules. (Representational image: AFP)

White paper shows TN finances in dire state

Tamil Nadu finance minister P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->