Nation Politics 11 Aug 2021 KCR picks TRSV chief ...
Nation, Politics

KCR picks TRSV chief Gellu Srinivas as Huzurabad bypoll candidate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Aug 12, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2021, 7:39 am IST
Joining the separate Telangana movement in 2003, he played a key role as a president of TRSV, the student wing of the TRS
Gellu Srinivas Yadav.
 Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

HYDERABAD: Putting an end to all speculation, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced Gellu Srinivas Yadav as the party's candidate for the upcoming bypoll for Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

With this, the TRS became the first party to announce its candidate for the bypoll, though the Election Commission is yet to issue notification. Though former minister Etala Rajendar from the BJP is already campaigning aggressively in Huzurabad for the past two months, the BJP is yet to officially announce his candidature. The Congress too is in search of a strong candidate.

 

Srinivas Yadav, a 38-year-old leader, is currently serving as the state president of TRSV (TRS Vidyarthi), the student wing of the TRS.

Although several senior leaders were in the race for the party ticket, Rao opted for the young leader taking into account his active role in Telangana statehood agitation as party's student leader on Osmania University campus besides being hailing from Backward Classes and a local of Huzurabad.

Prominent leaders from other parties in Huzurabad joined the TRS recently to contest the bypoll necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLA and former minister Etala Rajender in June.

 

Padi Kaushik Reddy from the Congress, who gave a tough fight to the then TRS candidate Rajendar in 2018 Assembly polls, L. Ramana who quit the T-TDP chief’s post and E. Peddi Reddy from the BJP joined the TRS in July and there was speculation that one among them would get TRS ticket to contest the bypoll.

This apart, there were other senior leaders including former MP B. Vinod Kumar, Rajya Sabha member Capt. V Laxmikantha Rao's wife Sarojini Devi, Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao etc, whose names were doing the rounds as candidates for bypoll.

 

But, Rao surprised all by choosing Gellu Srinivas Yadav to take on his friend-turned-foe Etala Rajendar in the bypoll.

The internal surveys commissioned by the Chief Minister reportedly suggested that Kaushik Reddy, Ramana and Peddi Reddy lacked "Telangana statehood agitation" background unlike Rajendar who has the image of actively taking part in Telangana agitation of 14 years which the BJP is aggressively utilising in Huzurabad.

To counter this campaign, Chandrashekar Rao chose Yadav, who remained in the TRS since 2001, actively participated in Telangana agitation and faced police cases and jail for the cause of Telangana. Moreover, his educational background of being a research scholar in addition to holding an MA and an LLB degrees worked in his favour.

 

The caste and nativity equations also helped him as Yadav hails from BC community and a native of Himmatnagar village of Veenavanka mandal in Huzurabad constituency.

Gellu Srinivas Yadav, a name to reckon with

After intense political manoeuvring, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced the name of TRSV state president Gellu Srinivas Yadav as TRS candidate for upcoming Huzurbad bypolls.

Gellu Srinivas is a resident of Himmat Nagar of Veenkavanka mandal of Huzurabad constituency of Karimnagar district. His father Gellu Mallaiah was a former MTPC and mother Lakshmi was a former sarpanch. He completed MA, LLB and is a research student in Political Science.

 

Several prominent leaders including Vakulabaranam Krishna Mohan, Peddi Reddy, L. Ramana and Swargam Ravi who recently joined the TRS along with those who were in the party right from the beginning were in the hope of getting the TRS ticket to contest the bypoll.

The hopes of some of the leaders who joined the TRS party from other parties were kept alive by removing Padi Koushik Reddy from the ticket race by allotting him the MLC post.

But, finally Chandrashekar Rao, after a thorough study and considering all aspects, announced the name of Gellu Srinivas Yadav officially as he belonged to the Backward Class community and was an active participant of the separate Telangana movement.

 

It is learnt that Chandrashekar Rao selected Srinivas as party candidate to keep a check on his opponent and BJP candidate Etala Rajendar as the latter is going to the public with the slogan of being a Telangana activist and belonging to the BC community.

Right from his student days, Srinivas actively participated in resolving BC issues. Joining the separate Telangana movement in 2003, he played a key role as a president of TRSV, the student wing of the TRS.

As a state president of the TRSV, Srinivas participated in several movements along with Bonthu Ram Mohan, Errolla Srinivas and Balka Suman. More than 100 cases were lodged against Srinivas when he participated in the separate Telangana movement as a student leader. He even went to jail nearly 36 times.

 

Meanwhile, after learning that TRSV announced the name of Gellu Srinivas Yadav as the party candidate, hundreds of TRS activists celebrated by taking out rallies, burning crackers and distributing sweets.

...
Tags: huzurabad assembly, etala rajendar, cm kcr, gellu srinivas yadav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kasu Brahmananda National Park (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Telangana HC orders state, civic body not to cut single tree in KBR national park

Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah. (Image credit: Youtube)

Home Minister Amit Shah and wife Sonal Shah to visit Srisailam today

The bench posed a volley of questions to the government as it had shown no sense of responsibility to follow up on the issue and redress the grievances of the citizens. (DC)

Telangana HC pulls up state government over twin reservoirs

News

Roads around military station closed from Friday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata Banerjee: No problem if someone else leads Opposition

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves after meeting Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)

Thakur questions Rahul’s ‘silence’ on rapes in Congress-ruled states

Anurag Thakur (right) said when such rape incidents happen in many Congress-ruled states, some politicians like Rahul Gandhi have remained silent. — PTI

PM Modi chairs UNSC meeting, takes aim at China, raises maritime security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Manmohan Singh says road ahead difficult for economy

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was speaking on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of economic liberalisation. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->