Huzurabad bypoll: Gellu Srinivas is TRS candidate

Chief minister and TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced Gellu Srinivas Yadav as the TRS candidate for Huzurabad by polls. Gellu Srinivas Yadav is the state president of the TRS students' association. He has been a student leader in the party since 2003.

Though the election date has not been announced yet, it will be a litmus test for the political parties ahead of the next Assembly polls. TRS was doing rigorous exercise for selection of its candidate and there were many aspirants vying for the party ticket.

The Huzurabad seat fell vacant after the resignation of former health minister and BJP leader Etala Rajender.