Nation Politics 11 Aug 2021 Huzurabad bypoll: Ge ...
Nation, Politics

Huzurabad bypoll: Gellu Srinivas is TRS candidate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Aug 11, 2021, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2021, 12:46 pm IST
Gellu Srinivas Yadav is the state president of the TRS students' association
Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with Gellu Srinivas Yadav (By arrangement)
 Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with Gellu Srinivas Yadav (By arrangement)

Chief minister and TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced Gellu Srinivas Yadav as the TRS candidate for Huzurabad by polls. Gellu Srinivas Yadav is the state president of the TRS students' association. He has been a student leader in the party since 2003.

Though the election date has not been announced yet, it will be a litmus test for the political parties ahead of the next Assembly polls. TRS was doing rigorous exercise for selection of its candidate and there were many aspirants vying for the party ticket.

 

The Huzurabad seat fell vacant after the resignation of former health minister and BJP leader Etala Rajender. 

...
Tags: huzurabad assembly bypoll, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, gellu srinivas yadav


Latest From Nation

It will be another landmark event in the history of India-Russian defence cooperation. (ANI Photo)

India-Russia joint training Exercise INDRA 2021 is underway

According to the state health department's COVID-19 bulletin last evening, a total of 4,01,04,915 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,26,400 were tested on Tuesday alone. (Representational Image: AFP)

Karnataka has tested the 3rd highest number of COVID-19 samples in country: Minister

Petitioner Aravindan is a member of the COVID-19 expert panel constituted by the State and Pai is a public health specialist. (AFP Photo)

Kerala received 60 pc more vaccine doses than purposed: Centre

The vacant land is suitable for development of industrial park/township which can spur economic activities in the region and create a lot of employment opportunities. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka urges Centre to allow development of KGF land into industrial township



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata Banerjee: No problem if someone else leads Opposition

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves after meeting Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Rahul pushes Opposition unity as he meets 14 parties' leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a breakfast meeting of opposition leaders, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)

PM Modi chairs UNSC meeting, takes aim at China, raises maritime security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

States' powers for own OBC list to be restored

A view of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday Aug 9, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->