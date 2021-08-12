Nation Politics 11 Aug 2021 HC declines Telangan ...
Nation, Politics

HC declines Telangana CS Somesh plea to use funds

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 12, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2021, 7:42 am IST
The court made it clear that unless an addendum was issued to the GO 208, it could not allow to utilise the funds
Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar. (Photo:@TelanganaCS)
 Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar. (Photo:@TelanganaCS)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea of state chief secretary Somesh Kumar requesting it to reconsider its orders issued on July 4, stopping him from utilising funds sanctioned under the controversial GO issued by himself to deal with contempt of court cases filed against bureaucrats.  

The GO was issued to sanction Rs 59.95 crore for the purpose of legal expenses to deal with the contempt cases filed against Somesh Kumar and other officials. The court made it clear that unless an addendum was issued to the GO 208, it could not allow to utilise the funds.

 

Advocate general B.S. Prasad submitted to the court that the content in the GO was mistakenly shown as amount to tackle legal expenses, whereas it was actually meant to settle disputes pending in Gadwal district. He requested the court to allow withdrawal of funds as it was causing delay in settling the disputes.

However, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, declined to consider the request of the advocate general.

The bench observed, “The tone and tenor of the GO refers to only legal expenses to deal with contempt cases, but what you are explaining is different. It is totally misleading.”

 

Justice Vijaysen Reddy questioned why the government was not giving clarification by issuing corrections if the funds sanctioned through the GO were not meant for legal expenses. The Judge made it clear the G.O needed to corrigendum.

Justice Kohli sought to know from the chief secretary why there was a delay in issuing an addendum to the GO 208. She asked the advocate general what were the concerned persons doing without going for rectification, when a petition was filed and copies of the petition were served on them 20 days ago, challenging the substance of the GO and release of funds.  

 

“Your department could have filed an affidavit before the court within four or five hours after it had stopped utilising the funds. Now you can issue an addendum within two minutes,” the Chief Justice sarcastically commented.  The court further made it clear that unless the clarification was given and addendum issued, there was no way of reversing the orders.

Giving 24 hours’ time to do it, the court adjourned the case to August 13.

...
Tags: chief secretary somesh kumar, telangana high court, chief justice hima kohli, contempt cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kasu Brahmananda National Park (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Telangana HC orders state, civic body not to cut single tree in KBR national park

Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah. (Image credit: Youtube)

Home Minister Amit Shah and wife Sonal Shah to visit Srisailam today

The bench posed a volley of questions to the government as it had shown no sense of responsibility to follow up on the issue and redress the grievances of the citizens. (DC)

Telangana HC pulls up state government over twin reservoirs

News

Roads around military station closed from Friday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata Banerjee: No problem if someone else leads Opposition

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves after meeting Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)

Thakur questions Rahul’s ‘silence’ on rapes in Congress-ruled states

Anurag Thakur (right) said when such rape incidents happen in many Congress-ruled states, some politicians like Rahul Gandhi have remained silent. — PTI

PM Modi chairs UNSC meeting, takes aim at China, raises maritime security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Manmohan Singh says road ahead difficult for economy

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was speaking on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of economic liberalisation. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->