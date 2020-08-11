140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,267,153

53,016

Recovered

1,581,640

47,362

Deaths

45,352

886

Maharashtra52451335842118050 Tamil Nadu3028752446755041 Andhra Pradesh2355251456362116 Karnataka182354991263312 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Politics 11 Aug 2020 Whoa, CISF, inga Hin ...
Nation, Politics

Whoa, CISF, inga Hindi Vindi chalta nai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Aug 11, 2020, 11:33 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2020, 11:33 am IST
After Kanimozhi's geography lesson, CISF airport personnel told to learn some civics
Kanimozhi, MP, was asked if she was really an Indian.
 Kanimozhi, MP, was asked if she was really an Indian.

Hyderabad: For people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, picking up a word or two of Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada or Telugu could be a tough task. Now, the personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted at airports across South India — a majority of whom are from the three Hindi-speaking states — are all set to give their best shot at picking up a few words in the regional languages for basic communication with passengers.

A day after DMK MP Kanimozhi alleged that a CISF official asked her if she “was an Indian” as she could not speak Hindi, which triggered a huge row and turned into a political slugfest, all personnel posted at airports across South India have been told to strive to learn the local language. The woman constable who is alleged to have commented against the DMK leader at the Chennai airport is said to have been “thoroughly counselled” by her seniors.

 

Airport sources told Deccan Chronicle that post the row, the top brass sent across a stern message to the personnel that regional languages cannot be defamed or spoken lowly about and all should strive to learn the local language during their posting there. They have been asked to seek help from their local colleagues and pick up a few basic words that could be useful at work and avoid situations like the ones at the Chennai airport.

While the communication between CISF personnel at the airports and passengers is minimal, except some brief exchanges during the security check, CISF personnel routinely converse in Hindi with passengers. Besides picking up the basics of the local language of their place of posting, the personnel have also been asked to brush up their English speaking skills. When some passengers are unable to understand what the personnel are trying to convey, members of the force are often seen trying to make them understand through gestures.

 

Officials in the CISF headquarters, New Delhi, say that close to 70 per cent of the personnel posted at airports are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. For six years, all personnel are posted out of the home zone. Thereafter, for 12 years, they are posted in their home state. Then, the personnel are once again posted outside for another six years.

“Since most of them belong to Hindi-speaking states and converse among themselves in Hindi, they tend to communicate with passengers in Hindi. But it is essential they learn at least a few words of the local language and they are at it,'' a senior official in New Delhi said.

 

Thousands of CISF personnel are posted at 60 airports across the country. 

...
Tags: kanimozhi, cisf, tamil, hindi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Sushma Sathe, wife of Captain Deepak Sathe, who died in a plane crash at the Kozhikode International Airport on August 7, 2020. (PTI)

Maharashtra to accord state funeral to Capt Deepak Sathe

DGCA suspends two senior executives of AirAsia India over safety violations. (PTI Photo)

YouTuber's post leads to suspension of Air Asia execs

Telangana clocks 1,896 fresh COVID-19 cases, eight deaths. (PTI Photo)

8 dead, 1,896 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Supreme Court of India

Centre says 4G internet will be restored on trial basis in one J-K district each



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Covid-19 positive Pranab Mukherjee has surgery to remove clot in brain

Former president Pranab Mukherjee has tweeted that he was detected as COVID-19 positive when he went to hospital for a health checkup. (PTI file photo)

Sachin, Rahul, Priyanka meet up to clear up the Rajasthan royal mess

Sachin Pilot, now about to retrace his steps back into the Congress parivar. (File photo)

Sino-Indian military stand-off tops Pompeo-Jaishankar talks

The current Sino-Indian military stand-off was discussed during a phone call between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Friday. (PTI)

Modi government gone missing: Rahul slams Centre as India crosses 20 lakh COVID cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases. (PTI Photo)

Farmer's death becomes political football in Telangana

Political parties in Telangana are sparring over the suicide of a farmer in chief K Chandrashekar Rao's constituency. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham