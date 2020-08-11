140th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Politics 11 Aug 2020
Nation, Politics

Covid-19 positive Pranab Mukherjee has surgery to remove clot in brain

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Aug 11, 2020, 10:29 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2020, 10:34 am IST
The 84-year-old former president is under ventilator support
Former president Pranab Mukherjee has tweeted that he was detected as COVID-19 positive when he went to hospital for a health checkup. (PTI file photo)
 Former president Pranab Mukherjee has tweeted that he was detected as COVID-19 positive when he went to hospital for a health checkup. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: After testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, former president Pranab Mukherjee went ahead with surgery to remove a clot from his brain. The surgery was carried out at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) in New Delhi.

News agency quoting sources said Mukherjee is in a critical condition and has been put on ventilator support. However, his vital parameters are stable and the surgery was successful. A multidisciplinary team doctors is monitoring the health of 84-year-old Mukherjee.

 

On Monday afternoon, the former president had tweeted: "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19."

Following his tweet, wishes for an early recovery poured in on Twitter from a large number of people including leaders from across the political spectrum.

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha and inquired about his health, Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

 

"We wish former president Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from Covid," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Abhijeet Mukherjee, Congress leader and the former president's son, tweeted, "I wish my father a speedy recovery! I appeal to all my countrymen to pray for his speedy recovery & good health."

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president's health.

Union minister Piyush Goyal also wished good health for Mukherjee and said he is confident that the former president will quickly recover from the virus.

 

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "Astonishing and matter of concern that former president Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID per press reports. Very active, regular walker, wish him quick recovery and restful convalescence."

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot too wished Mukherjee a speedy recovery.

"Wishing Sri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery. I am sure he will be out of this sooner than later," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

pranab mukherjee, pranab mukherjee covid-19
India, Delhi, New Delhi


