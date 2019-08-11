Nation Politics 11 Aug 2019 Watch: BJP minister ...
Nation, Politics

Watch: BJP minister swims to village in Maharashtra after flood selfie controversy

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 11, 2019, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 3:29 pm IST
Massive floods that have devastated parts of Maharashtra, has claimed many lives.
After the Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan was roasted for posing for selfies and waving cheerfully during a survey of a flood-hit district, in a video tweeted by the BJP on Saturday showed that he swam to reach an inundated village. (Photo: Twitter/ @BJP4u video screengrab)
 After the Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan was roasted for posing for selfies and waving cheerfully during a survey of a flood-hit district, in a video tweeted by the BJP on Saturday showed that he swam to reach an inundated village. (Photo: Twitter/ @BJP4u video screengrab)

Maharashtra: After the Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan was roasted for posing for selfies and waving cheerfully during a survey of a flood-hit district, in a video tweeted by the BJP on Saturday showed that he swam to reach an inundated village.

Using a phrase coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP in the tweet, said this was how the party "earns Sabka Vishwas (everyone's trust)".

 

The video shows a man, circled in red, crossing a flooded area.

Mahajan, a five-time MLA, toured Maharashtra's Sangli on Saturday, one of the worst-hit districts, when he smiled, waved and posed for selfies on a boat, in a video released by news agency ANI.

The video, which went viral on social media, attracted widespread anger as many called out Mahajan for his cheerful demeanour, at a time when Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the state's flood situation to be "very grim".

Massive floods that have devastated parts of Maharashtra, has claimed many lives. More than two lakh people have been evacuated from five districts, including Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli.

Two days ago, 14 people died after a boat engaged in rescue work capsized, while thousands have been displaced in Sangli.

...
Tags: maharashtra, floods, bjp, girish mahajan, selfie
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Politicians and people from different walks of life paid tributes to the senior BJP leader. (Photo: File)

Condolence meet for Sushma to be held by BJP; diplomats, leaders to attend

The helpline will also share with the callers the active contact numbers of local police stations so that people can further get in touch with them to obtain or send information about their near and dear ones, the official said. (Photo: Twitter/ @CRPFmadadgaar)

CRPF's 'madadgaar' helpline in Kashmir notifies new number for people in distress

Earlier on July 22, Banerjee had hit out at the BJP and said that the puja committees should not come under the radar of the income tax. (Photo: ANI)

TMC to protest against IT notices to Dura Puja committees

Sonia Gandhi was chosen as interim Congress chief by the Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body, after months of uncertainty over the next president. (Photo: ANI)

Vadra wishes mother-in-law Sonia, says her experience will help Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man to plant 50 trees as punishment by Delhi HC for power theft

The Delhi High Court has directed a man to plant 50 trees as community service while agreeing to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case. (Photo: File)
 

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

Shashi Tharoor shared a photo doing the rounds on social media in which somebody had morphed his face to resemble that of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare! (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

Bihar: 24-year-old turns Tata Nano into a helicopter

It took almost seven months for Mithilesh and his brother to complete the design and in addition, an investment of seven lakh rupees went into the project. (Photo: ANI)
 

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

Outlining that this will be the first Independence Day after the euphoric win of the party giving a second term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah has directed workers that wide-scale cleanliness drives should be organised by all party units. (Photo: File)
 

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

Bhumi Pednekar.
 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cleanliness drives to be core of BJP's Independence Day celebration

BJP chief has also directed the party workers to carry out cleanliness drive at the nearest memorial dedicated to freedom fighters and martyrs and also to honour their relatives. (Photo: File)

Gandhi's playing musical chair, Sonia's appointment proves Rahul was a blunder: BJP

Claiming that there is stark contrast between the two parties, Patra said unlike BJP where party is the family, in Congress it is the family which is the party. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Pak shedding crocodile tears over J&K is worth exposing': UKPN prez

Dr. Shabir Choudhry, president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir Peoples National Party. (Photo: ANI)

UP man thrashed after wife participated in BJP membership drive

The husband of a local BJP leader was allegedly thrashed in Aligarh by some people after his wife participated in the BJP's membership drive. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Section 144 to be lifted in Valley within week: MoS Home Kishan Reddy

The minister said that Jammu and Kashmir will develop in the industrial sector and the culture of the state will be recognized. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham