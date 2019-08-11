Watch: BJP minister swims to village in Maharashtra after flood selfie controversy

After the Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan was roasted for posing for selfies and waving cheerfully during a survey of a flood-hit district, in a video tweeted by the BJP on Saturday showed that he swam to reach an inundated village. (Photo: Twitter/ @BJP4u video screengrab)

Maharashtra: After the Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan was roasted for posing for selfies and waving cheerfully during a survey of a flood-hit district, in a video tweeted by the BJP on Saturday showed that he swam to reach an inundated village.

Using a phrase coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP in the tweet, said this was how the party "earns Sabka Vishwas (everyone's trust)".

The video shows a man, circled in red, crossing a flooded area.

Maharashtra Minister Shri @girishdmahajan swims to reach a flood hit village.



This is how BJP earns Sabka Vishwas. #MaharashtraFloods pic.twitter.com/NA31lieLQ5 — BJP (@BJP4India) 10 August 2019

Mahajan, a five-time MLA, toured Maharashtra's Sangli on Saturday, one of the worst-hit districts, when he smiled, waved and posed for selfies on a boat, in a video released by news agency ANI.

The video, which went viral on social media, attracted widespread anger as many called out Mahajan for his cheerful demeanour, at a time when Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the state's flood situation to be "very grim".

Massive floods that have devastated parts of Maharashtra, has claimed many lives. More than two lakh people have been evacuated from five districts, including Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli.

Two days ago, 14 people died after a boat engaged in rescue work capsized, while thousands have been displaced in Sangli.