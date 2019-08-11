Nation Politics 11 Aug 2019 Vijayan slams ' ...
Nation, Politics

Vijayan slams 'anti-social elements' asking people not to donate to CM's Relief Fund

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 5:54 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 5:54 pm IST
So far, 60 people have lost their lives in the deluge across the state. Eight people are missing from Wayanad alone.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday slammed "anti-social elements" who have been telling people not to contribute to CM's disaster relief fund for flood victims.

Notably, relentless rains over the last two days in Kerala have led to many deaths and destruction to property. So far, 60 people have lost their lives in the deluge across the state. Eight people are missing from Wayanad alone.

 

Speaking to media, the Kerala Chief Minister said, "Anti-social elements have been spreading wrong messages against the interest of Kerala by asking people not to contribute to CM's disaster relief fund. The very fact that they have started this anti-Kerala campaign when I have not even asked for any contribution yet, shows their anti-social nature. All political parties must stand united against this campaign."

Vijayan also informed the media that the state administration has set up as many as 1551 relief camps across the state and around 20,000 to 30,000 people have been shifted to these camps.

The India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for Kannur, Kasargod and Wayanad for tomorrow (Aug 12). Six districts have been issued an orange alert.

...
Tags: pinarayi vijayan, relief fund, wayanad, death toll, floods
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


