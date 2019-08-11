Nation Politics 11 Aug 2019 UP man thrashed afte ...
Nation, Politics

UP man thrashed after wife participated in BJP membership drive

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Mohammad Mohsin alleged he was threatened by the group of men and told to stop his wife from speaking out against triple talaq.
The husband of a local BJP leader was allegedly thrashed in Aligarh by some people after his wife participated in the BJP's membership drive. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
Aligarh: The husband of a local BJP leader was allegedly thrashed in Aligarh by some people after his wife participated in the BJP's membership drive.

Mohammad Mohsin alleged he was threatened by the group of men and told to stop his wife from speaking out against triple talaq.

 

"Seven to eight people attacked me inside my office. They said my wife should not speak anything on triple talaq... They threatened that they will not let my wife work in BJP," he said.

Mohsin's wife Farheen Mohin has filed a police complaint. Mohsin is the leader of the BJP minority wing in Aligarh.

"Farheen Mohin filed a complaint that some people threatened her over her participation in BJP membership drive and then resorted to violence. A case has been registered and the required action is being taken," senior police officer Abhishek said. 

Mohsin said she had enrolled people under the BJP membership drive. "Muslim women have aspirations from (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji after the triple talaq bill was passed. Every Muslim woman wants to join BJP. Many orthodox people in my neighbourhood can't see their women stepping out of their houses," she said.

"I have received death threats asking me to stop my work; my husband was attacked and we were abused. The incident took place on August 8," she said.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the triple talaq bill, which criminalises the practice of instant divorce with jail term of up to three years.

