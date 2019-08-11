Nation Politics 11 Aug 2019 Inside story of how ...
Nation, Politics

Inside story of how Sonia became interim president of Congress

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 9:36 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 9:36 am IST
According to sources, the office bearers of AICC will not be changed until Sonia constitutes a new team.
After months of uncertainty, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) handed over the presidency of the party to Sonia Gandhi, two years after she relinquished the post for her son Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 After months of uncertainty, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) handed over the presidency of the party to Sonia Gandhi, two years after she relinquished the post for her son Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After months of uncertainty, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) handed over the presidency of the party to Sonia Gandhi, two years after she relinquished the post for her son Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul, who took over the reins of the party in 2017, tendered his resignation as party chief at the CWC meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the party's drubbing in the general elections. Since then, the party has been looking for a new face for Congress chief.

 

Meanwhile, a CWC meeting was called on Saturday in which the committee created five groups and asked suggestions from its state units across the country. The opinion was unanimous on Rahul continuing as party chief but he turned down the request and asserted that a non-Gandhi should now take over as the next chief.

For the entire day, Congress leaders mulled over different names. Some suggested non-Gandhi names for party chief.

Then, former finance minister P Chidambaram proposed that Sonia should be made the party's interim president.

However, Sonia refused at first. Even Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was also present in the meeting objected to Chidambaram's proposal. But she said if Sonia is ready then nobody can say anything in this case.

Former defence minister A K Antony stood up to oppose. Jyotiradiya Scindia asked him to sit down. He asked why it cannot be done.

"When Rahul is not ready to accept the decision of CWC then Madam (Sonia) should come forward to take the charge," Scindia said.

Congress leaders including Ambika Soni, Asha Kumari and Kumari Shailja also chipped in to state that the party cannot function without Gandhi family. They also asked Sonia to convince Rahul but she refused to talk to him.

These leaders clearly told Sonia that she has to take the responsibility of the party and when all the CWC members repeated their request, then the 72-year-old Sonia was persuaded to accept the proposal. She served as Congress party chief for 19 years from 1998 to 2017.

According to sources, the office bearers of AICC will not be changed until Sonia constitutes a new team.

...
Tags: cwc, congress, sonia gandhi, chidambaram, aicc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Karnataka government on Saturday declared 80 taluks in 17 districts flood affected even as the death toll rose to 26 and thousands of people were rendered homeless, an official said. (Photo: AP)

Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit Karnataka

Pump House while Lakshmipuram Pump House is named as Gayatri Pump House. (Photo: File)

Telangana CM names barrages, pump houses under Kaleswaram project after Goddesses

BJP leader Rama Krishna said the membership drive is witnessing good response from people after the Centre scrapped Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI twitter)

BJP asks party leaders, workers to enroll 5 lakh new members in Hyderabad

Laxman said that Shah had promised to focus on Telangana and will oversee membership drive in the state. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to attend public meeting on Telangana Liberation day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah to attend public meeting on Telangana Liberation day

Laxman said that Shah had promised to focus on Telangana and will oversee membership drive in the state. (Photo: File)

Working longer hours sends positive message in country: LS Speaker Om Birla

Construction of a new parliament building is being considered among various options, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday, adding that a final call was yet to be taken. (Photo: File)

Khattar remark on Kashmir girls awful, that’s RSS effect on weak man: Rahul

'Women are not assets to be owned by men,' Gandhi said.a (Photo: File)

Cong leaders back Jyotiraditya Scindia for his stand on Centre's J&K move

After the Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday in his tweet had backed Centre’s abrogation of Article 370 move, he, however, has received a large support from many party leaders in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Cong, CPI(M) share seats for Bengal bypolls after Lok Sabha debacle

The Congress and the CPI(M) have sealed a seat adjustment for the upcoming bypolls in three Assembly segments in West Bengal to stop the march of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in the state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham