BJP treats those opposing it as traitors: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday expressed concern over the current situation in the country indirectly slammed the BJP, saying, “It is unfortunate that they are treating those who are with them as patriots, and otherwise the traitors.”

He referred to the tweet of Pragya Singh Thakur in which she had called Nathuram Godse as the patriot and said that when he condemned the tweet, several people reacted with harsh comments against him on social media. Saying that those comments were hurtful, Mr Rama Rao said, “it is our duty to honour the Father of the Nation. It is our culture to honour a great person.”

He was speaking on the role of democratic forces in light of communalism in politics during the annual conference of the Telangana Vikas Samiti at the Telugu University auditorium,

Mr Rama Rao said “the religion is an individual’s concerned and it has nothing to do with a secular state. Everyone has to remember that India is not a religious country.”

He said the Telangana Vikas Samiti was working with a liberal mind and people are living without any differences in the state.