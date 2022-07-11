Ready if polls are notified early: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday launched a no-holds-barred attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and vowed to change what he called an ‘incapable’ and ‘inefficient’ government at the Centre by uniting and enlightening the people of India, not by merely uniting political parties.

Addressing a two-and-a-half hour press conference at Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister reiterated his demand to rewrite the Constitution to suit present needs to bring about a qualitative change in Indian politics and governance. In a move that could further worsen the already strained relations between the TRS and the BJP, the TRS president asked people to “kick out BJP to save India”.

Rao said once the BJP is replaced by an alternate government at the Centre, he will reverse all the bad decisions of the Modi government, including the privatisation of LIC.

He lashed out at Modi, Union ministers and other BJP leaders for not answering a single question raised by him on inflation, unemployment, rupee depreciation when they addressed a public meeting in Parade Grounds last week. He said the silence of the BJP leaders proved that they had no answers and accepted their ‘inefficiency’ publicly. He also dared Modi to announce dates for early polls in the Telangana Assembly, and if he did, he was ready to dissolve the Legislative Assembly and show his party’s strength in Telangana.

He sarcastically thanked Modi for talking about installing a ‘double-engine government’ in Telangana during his last week's public meeting at Parade Grounds in the city.

“I fully support Modi's view. But what India requires is a non-BJP double-engine government at the Centre and also in all states, and not the ‘double-engine BJP government’ which is lagging behind single-engine states ruled by non-BJP parties in Telangana, TN, Kerala etc on all fronts,” Rao said.

“Be it in GSDP, per capita income, power supply, drinking water, irrigation etc, non-BJP governments are ahead. I will definitely work harder in the coming days to achieve this task,” Chandrashekar Rao said.

The TRS president said that if necessary the TRS will definitely become a national party BRS (Bharat Rashtriya Samithi) to achieve the goal of bringing about a qualitative change in national politics.

Labelling the BJP as the 'manufacturer of Eknath Shindes', Chandrashekar Rao dared Modi to bring Eknath Shindes or Kattappas to Telangana and topple his government.

“These BJP leaders are talking about toppling democratically-elected governments in Telangana and Tamil Nadu where the TRS and the DMK won with a three-fourths majority in the Assembly polls by bringing Eknath Shindes and Kattappas. If they have guts, let them bring down the TRS government in Telangana and see for themselves the consequences," he warned.

Terming Modi as the “most weakest and inefficient PM” that India had ever witnessed in its history, the TRS president praised late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for imposing the Emergency in the country. "It was a declared Emergency during Indira's regime. But in today's Modi regime, the country is going through an undeclared Emergency. The BJP is pulling down democratically-elected governments in states, threatening even the Supreme Court and High Court judges if verdicts come against the BJP," he alleged.

Chandrashekar Rao warned Modi that he will continue to chase him by questioning his government’s anti-poor, anti-farmer, and anti-people policies and reiterated that he was not afraid of I-T, CBI or ED raids as being threatened by BJP leaders as he did nothing wrong like BJP leaders.

Rao displayed videos of a few leaders from non-BJP parties who joined the BJP soon after they were served notices by CBI, I-T, ED etc to prove how these leaders became clean once they joined the BJP.

Describing Modi as "Visha Guru" (the one who spews venom), and not "Vishwa Guru" as being claimed by the BJP leaders, the TRS president warned that his party will soon expose all the corrupt and shady deals of the Modi government in the upcoming Parliament session and to prove how the Modi government helped 'bank looters' to flee the country to lead a happier life abroad.