Dalit CM was assured for TS, but denied: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the people of Telangana had never compromised their liberty and self-respect for the sake of developmental works or welfare schemes.

However, the PCC chief said people lost their core aspirations of liberty and self-respect in the TRS rule. “The Nizam and the rulers of united Andhra Pradesh had taken up several developmental works in Telangana, but people revolted against them for the sake of liberty and self-respect,” he said.

After releasing books — Dali and Chedu Nijalu — written by Prof Itikala Purushotham here at Press Club on Sunday, he said that Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao built his political empire using the separate Telangana movement as a ‘tool’.

He alleged that Chandrasekhar Rao is not a dictator, but a liar and cheater.

“KCR announced that no one from his family would enter politics and promised to make a Dalit as the first Chief Minister of Telangana state, but when the statehood was granted to Telangana, he forgot his promise,” Revanth Reddy said.

“In TRS rule, the number of neo-feudalists has increased and the voice of people and opposition parties suppressed,” he criticised.

“Abnormal delay in construction of Telangana martyrs memorial is a classic example of the sincerity of TRS government towards Telangana sentiment,” he said.

Revanth Reddy alleged that controversial police circle inspector Nageshwar Rao is close to KCR family members. “The state government is trying to protect him from the rape case, he alleged. Prof Kasim, Dr Pasunuri Ravinder, Pasham Yadagiri and others spoke.”