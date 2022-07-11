  
Nation, Politics

BJP to strengthen party activities to take on TRS: Tarun Chugh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 11, 2022, 8:50 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2022, 8:50 am IST
Tarun Chugh, the in-charge of the BJP’s Telangana unit, on Sunday convened a meeting with the state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, senior leaders. (DC)
Hyderabad: Aiming to defeat the TRS in the 2023 Assembly elections, the Telangana BJP unit has chalked out a plan to strengthen its cadre by inducting newcomers into the party and highlighting the TRS government's failures in the state.

Tarun Chugh, the in-charge of the BJP’s Telangana unit, on Sunday convened a meeting with the state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, senior leaders including finance committee convenor Jitender, People's issues and TRS party failures study committee convenor D Arvind, and party joining co-ordination committee convenor Etala Rajender.

In the meeting, the leaders discussed the issue of newcomers joining the party.  

Keeping in view of ensuing elections, the party would encourage seniors to join the BJP. By conducting bike rallies on July 21, the leaders and cadre would highlight the TRS ruling failures.

While announcing the party’s decision to organise bike rallies in all Assembly constituencies on July 21 under the name of `Palle Gosa- BJP Bharosa', Chugh announced Bandi Sanjay Kumar's third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra in the state.

After the meeting, Chugh said the BJP would bring the TRS government’s failures to the notice of the people and create awareness among them to support the BJP in the ensuing elections.

He said Sanjay Kumar would sit in silent protest in Karimnagar to protest against the government’s inability to rectify the Dharani portal lapses and Podu lands issues in the state.

"As many as 30 senior leaders led by Bandi Sanjay Kumar will participate in bike rallies in Assembly constituencies and they stay in villages at night to interact with the people. As part of the Azadi Ka Amritotsav, all BJP activists must hoist the national flag on their residences from August 9 to August 15,” Tarun Chugh said.

Meanwhile, the TRS leaders from Narsampet former MPP Gatika Ajay Kumar, former MPTC Gopal, and Sarpanch Vadde Rajita have joined in BJP in the presence of Tarun Chugh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the BJP office in Hyderabad.

Tags: tarun chugh bjp telangana in-charge, bjp in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


