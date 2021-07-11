Nation Politics 11 Jul 2021 TRS government is th ...
Nation, Politics

TRS government is the most corrupt in country, claims Bandi Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 11, 2021, 7:24 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2021, 7:24 am IST
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was involved in several scams as union minister in the UPA government, he said
Nizamabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Telangana was recognised as the most corrupt state in the country during the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) rule. TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was involved in several scams as union minister in the UPA government, he said, adding that the BJP would definitely send Chandrashekar Rao to jail on corruption charges in near future.

Addressing the BJP district executive committee meeting at Chittapur in Balkonda mandal on Saturday, Sanjay Kumar said Chandrasekhar Rao had met union home minister Amit Shah after the GHMC polls and had shown willingness to work with the NDA government. Chandrashekar Rao himself told his Cabinet colleagues about his induction into the union Cabinet as agriculture minister and offered the Chief Minister’s post to other family members.

 

The BJP state unit chief said Amit Shah did not encourage Rao and was firm to bring the BJP into power in Telangana. TRS ministers and MLAs should realise the credibility of Chandrashekar Rao after union cabinet rejig, he said. He reiterated that the BJP was not against Islam and Christianity, and it worked for all. The AIMIM won six MLAs in Bihar purely on religious lines, then why could BJP not polarise votes of majority people in Telangana, he questioned.    

Sanjay Kumar said Muslim intellectuals realised that MIM was using the community for vote bank politics and it was not sincere in development and welfare. Triple talaq Bill provided justice to Muslim women, he said, adding that the kin of Telangana martyrs and separate statehood movement leaders were ignored by the TRS government.

 

MP Dharmapuri Arvind, former MLA and BJP state vice president E. Laxminarayana, party senior leader G. Premender Reddy, party district president Baswapuram Laxminarsaiah, Aleti Mallikarjun Reddy and others were present.

