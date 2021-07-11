Nation Politics 11 Jul 2021 Revanth warns KCR ag ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth warns KCR against further delay in recruitments

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 11, 2021, 7:24 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2021, 7:24 am IST
The letter was after contract outsourcing nurses urged Reddy to mount pressure on the state government over reinstatement
 Reddy wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrahekar Rao on unemployment and other issues. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy expressed displeasure over the state government's decision to recruit 50,000 jobs when the Biswal committee had identified around 1.91 lakh vacancies in the state.

He wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on unemployment and other issues here on Saturday.

 

The letter was after contract outsourcing nurses urged Reddy to mount pressure on the state government over reinstatement of 1,640 staff nurses, who were terminated by the government on Tuesday.

He reminded Rao that he had himself praised nurses as goddesses at the peak of Covid-19 pandemic. It is inhuman to remove them, he said while assuring them of complete support from Congress.

“Is Pragathi Bhavan the official residence of the Chief Minister or an office of Kalvakuntla Private Limited Company?” Reddy wondered.

Distressed staff nurses had tried to plead with the Chief Minister, but police forcibly shifted them away, he said. “Why is the Chief Minister not able to spend at least five minutes to listen to the frontline warriors”, he asked.

 

Reddy demanded the immediate release of the schedule for recruitment into government jobs.

“If TRS government tries to delay the recruitment process, TPCC will prepare an action plan to fight it out”, he said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sake Sailajanath, along with a delegation, met Reddy here on Saturday, and wished him for his new assignment.

Tags: a. revanth reddy, anumula revanth reddy, revanth reddy, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


