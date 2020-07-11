106th Day Of Lockdown

Ashok Gehlot: BJP trying to destabilise Rajasthan government; police to probe charge

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 11, 2020, 5:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2020, 5:25 pm IST
BJP state president Satish Poonia said, "The BJP has nothing to do with all these allegations.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
 Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Rajashtan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday reiterated his charge that the BJP has been trying to destablise his government by luring several Congress MLAs. In another major development, the state police's special operations group (SOG) has issued notices to Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to record their statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple their government.

The SOG on Friday had registered an FIR against two people, who have been detained for their alleged involvement in horse trading of Congress MLAs for toppling the Ashok Gehlot government.  On the basis of the information that came up during the call interceptions, the SOG on Friday registered FIR under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (conspiracy).

 

The FIR mentions that two persons were allegedly talking about the rift between chief minister and deputy chief minister and toppling the Congress government by poaching MLAs. They also talked about the chances of earning Rs 1,000-2,000 crore by toppling the government, it stated.

On Saturday, while addressing a press conference, he alleged that amid the coronavirus pandemic, BJP leaders have "gone beyond humanity" and are engaged in toppling his government, but exuded confidence that the Congress dispensation will complete its five-year term.

"The government in Rajasthan is stable, will remain stable and will last five years," Gehlot said, and alleged that Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and BJP state president Satish Poonia were executing the agenda of their party's central leadership.

Government Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Chaudhary added there is no infighting in the Congress. It is to be noted that reports of infighting have come at regular intervals since 2018 Assembly election, when both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were in the race for the chief minister's post.

Amid this political drama, movement of Congress MLAs have started at the chief minister's residence. The legislators and party leaders would meet Gehlot on Saturday.

On Friday night, over 20 Congress MLAs issued a joint statement alleging that BJP was trying to topple the Congress government in the state by "luring" legislators.

They also alleged that the top leadership of the saffron party was involved in the "conspiracy", while insisting that no temptation can shake their integrity.

The BJP, however, has rejected the allegations saying whatever is going on with Congress is the result of infighting between the chief minister and his deputy.

The party's state president Satish Poonia said, "The BJP has nothing to do with all these allegations. During the Rajya Sabha elections also, they had levelled such allegations which are baseless."

"The Congress government has failed to deliver and could not manage the COVID-19 crisis properly. Which is why the state government is just trying to divert public attention."

