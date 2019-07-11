Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 11 Jul 2019 Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, ...
Nation, Politics

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, other leaders protest in Parl complex over K'taka, Goa crisis

PTI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
The Congress leadership has blamed the saffron party for the desertions from its ranks in both the states.
A number of top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma, protested near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex and shouted slogans. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 A number of top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma, protested near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex and shouted slogans. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Congress MPs held a protest against the ruling BJP in Parliament on Thursday over the political crisis which has hit the party in Karnataka and Goa.

A number of top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma, protested near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex and shouted slogans. They also carried placards with messages like "Save Democracy".

 

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is in the turmoil after several MLAs, mostly of the Congress, resigned from the Assembly, threatening the stability of the ruling dispensation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the Karnataka government has been reduced to a minority and has demanded Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's resignation.

In Goa, the Congress suffered a serious setback on Wednesday as 10 of its 15 MLAs quit the party and joined the BJP. The Congress leadership has blamed the saffron party for the desertions from its ranks in both the states.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, goa, congress, jd(s), parliament, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, protest


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'The woman had got married in August 2018. A self- proclaimed godman had advised the woman’s husband and her in- laws that they would get ‘hidden treasure’ if she is starved and made to perform certain rituals,' police said. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra man starves wife for 50 days in search of 'hidden treasure'

'Since India's election period has now passed, USTR officials will be visiting India for relationship-building with their Indian government counterparts, including introductory meetings for the new Assistant USTR for India, Christopher Wilson,' USTR spokesperson said. (Photo: ANI)

After Trump accuses high tariffs, US-India trade talks to be held in Delhi

(Photo: PTI)

Karnataka crisis: SC directs all 10 MLAs to appear before Speaker at 6 pm

The provision of Rs 1,204 crore has been allocated for the schemes of the Animal Husbandry Department. Under this, a provision of allocating Rs 230 crore has also been made for the animal hospitals. (Photo: File)

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath allocates budget to promote cattle farming



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Should mileage be the only factor for buying a used car?

The service history will also point to any repairs or part replacements that were made and if the parts used were genuine.
 

Maharashtra man starves wife for 50 days in search of 'hidden treasure'

'The woman had got married in August 2018. A self- proclaimed godman had advised the woman’s husband and her in- laws that they would get ‘hidden treasure’ if she is starved and made to perform certain rituals,' police said. (Representational Image)
 

Japan's USD 270 million craft makes second touchdown on distant asteroid

JAXA officials said earlier that the probe appeared to have landed successfully, but confirmation came only after Hayabusa2 lifted back up from the asteroid and resumed communications with the control room. (Photo: AFP)
 

London’s Big Ben marks 160 years amid restoration

That work has seen the 96-metre-tall Elizabeth Tower enveloped in scaffolding as the four clock dials are re-glazed, ironwork repainted and intricately carved stonework cleaned and repaired. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Vistara announces international operations; to launch services to Singapore

Vistara will expand its footprint to other international markets going forward, the release said.
 

Sudheer Babu's 'Sammohanam' co-actor Amit Purohit passes away

Amit Purohit. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No decision on cabinet reshuffle, central leadership to take call: Goa CM

He also said that the merger of MLAs has been unconditional. (Photo: ANI)

Alerted by India, Lankan coast guard intercepts boats carrying drugs from Pak

Two boats carrying banned drugs from Pakistani coast city Karachi to Sri Lanka were intercepted by Sri Lankan Coast guards on Wednesday. The operation was successfully executed based on the inputs by Indian security agencies. (Representational Image)

India wants neighbourly relations but Pak failed to create atmosphere: MEA

India wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but it failed to create an atmosphere free from terror, the government said on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

‘Why so greedy?’ Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP over Karnataka crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in Karnataka and claimed that rebel Congress lawmakers of the southern state were locked up in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

Amidst crisis, Kumaraswamy to chair cabinet meeting today

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham